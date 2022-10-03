ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Expert Shares Three Stocks He Believes Are of 'Great Value'

Has gold bottomed? It is possible, but it appears today it is retreating from its resistance area. We need a solid break above $1740 for more proof the bottom is in, which would also break the downtrend. A good thing we got stopped out of most of our gold stocks...
Metamaterials Co. Works To Safeguard Cash From Counterfeiters

Nova Scotia-based nanotech company Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT:NASDAQ; MMAX:CSE; MMAT:FSE) has been awarded US$4.3 million in purchase orders to develop anti-counterfeiting measures for a confidential G10 central bank customer. It's part of an agreement with the bank for a maximum of US$41.5 million in orders over up to five years....
