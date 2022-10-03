Read full article on original website
3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These supercharged stocks have the competitive edges and intangibles necessary to make patient investors richer over the coming decade.
Quarterly corporate earnings not expected to provide any lift to laggard stock market
In the stock market obsession over inflation and interest rates, investors may be asking themselves, “What about profits?” After all, the stock market is supposed to reflect corporate profit expectations, not solely some economic statistic.
streetwisereports.com
Expert Shares Three Stocks He Believes Are of 'Great Value'
Has gold bottomed? It is possible, but it appears today it is retreating from its resistance area. We need a solid break above $1740 for more proof the bottom is in, which would also break the downtrend. A good thing we got stopped out of most of our gold stocks...
streetwisereports.com
Metamaterials Co. Works To Safeguard Cash From Counterfeiters
Nova Scotia-based nanotech company Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT:NASDAQ; MMAX:CSE; MMAT:FSE) has been awarded US$4.3 million in purchase orders to develop anti-counterfeiting measures for a confidential G10 central bank customer. It's part of an agreement with the bank for a maximum of US$41.5 million in orders over up to five years....
