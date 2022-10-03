Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Father who famously helped son cross finish line at 1992 Olympics dies
One of the iconic figures of the 1992 Summer Olympics held in Barcelona, Spain, has passed away. Reuters reported Tuesday that Jim Redmond, father of retired British athlete Derek Redmond, has died at the age of 81. Jim and Derek forever became a part of Olympic history when the latter...
Yardbarker
Paris Masters delete their poster as fans slam them for making Nadal smaller than Kyrgios
The 2022 Paris Masters is right behind the corner as the last ATP 1000 event of the year is held from October 31st until November 6th and traditionally features a star-studded entry list. 22-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal, 21-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, youngest world no. 1 in...
Comments / 0