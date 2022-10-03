ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The US Sun

Man Utd fans all say same thing as frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo sees Rashford and Martial score minutes after coming on

CRISTIANO RONALDO saw Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial score within minutes of coming on for Manchester United against Omonia while he toiled for no reward. Ronaldo has been dropped by new United boss Erik ten Hag with the superstar starting just once in the Premier League and only picked in the XI for Europa League games.
The Independent

‘People say things’: Trent Alexander-Arnold responds to critics after aiding Liverpool win

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a brilliant free kick against Rangers in the Champions League to hit back at critics who have commented on his form.The defender has, by his own words, had a “slow start to the season” which saw him dropped from the England squad in the Nations League. But his goal against Rangers, which kick started the Reds’ 2-0 win, has given him belief going forward into the rest of the campaign.”People say things but I come out and perform for the team,” he said post-match. “It’s been a slow start to the season for me but I’m...
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Reds in offer for incredible Colombian wonderkid

Liverpool are chasing a Colombian talent who could provide a spark in attack. The Reds have already signed one star from the South American country already in 2022, buying Porto forward Luis Diaz in January. Diaz has been a hit at Anfield so far and helped propel Jurgen Klopp's side to two domestic cups and a Champions League final.
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League Power Rankings: Erling Haaland keeps Manchester City top; Barcelona and Tottenham drop

In no time at all the Champions League group stage has reached its halfway mark with five teams -- Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and, remarkably, Club Brugge -- holding maximum points to their names. No team is eliminated yet nor has anyone guaranteed their place in the round of 16 but the picture is already looking clear. Here is who we view as the runners and riders to win it all in Istanbul in June:
BBC

Kwadwo Asamoah: Ghana midfielder retires 'blessed and thankful'

Former Ghana and Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah says he "feel blessed and thankful" after being overwhelmed by tributes following his retirement from professional football. The 33-year-old has opted to become an agent after ending a playing career that saw him become Africa's most decorated player in the Italian top flight,...
