vvng.com
Man robbed at gunpoint while in his car at the Rancho Seneca apartments in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint while in his car at the Rancho Seneca Apartments. It happened on October 6, 2022, at about 4:29 am, in the 14700 block of Seneca Road in Victorville. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG the...
vvng.com
No foul play found after homicide investigation at a home in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials said no foul play was found after a 36-year-old man died at a home in Victorville. It happened on October 5, 2022, at about 10:30 am, in the 14900 block of Sorrel Road. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG...
vvng.com
Convicted felon arrested for burglary after stealing a bicycle in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old previously convicted felon was arrested for burglary after stealing a bicycle in Apple Valley. It happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 2:18 p.m., in the 18000 block of Nowata Road for a burglary report. Sheriff’s officials said the 58-year-old male victim...
vvng.com
55-year-old Victorville man arrested after making threats with airsoft guns
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 55-year-old Victorville man was arrested after he made threats of violence with his airsoft guns. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 9:06 p.m., deputies responded to a man brandishing firearms at a residence on the 13000 block of Sunchief Court in Victorville. Deputies...
vvng.com
Coroner ID’s man found dead in shopping center of 99 Cents Store in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner identified a man found dead near the 99 Cents Store shopping center in Victorville as 53-year-old Pablo Barbosa. It happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at about 5:30 pm, in the 14600 block of Seventh Street, along the side of...
vvng.com
Michael Myers detained for narcotics after a search warrant in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 57-year-old man named Michael Myers was detained for narcotics after a search warrant in Apple Valley. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 8:31 a.m., deputies and detectives from the Apple Valley Police Department executed the warrant at a residence in the 13000 block of Kiowa Road.
KTLA.com
2 women die after passing attempt results in head-on crash in Rialto: Police
Two people are dead after one of them tried to pass an 18-wheeler but instead hit another driver head-on in Rialto early Thursday morning. The crash in the 3500 block of North Riverside Avenue occurred just before 3 a.m., the Rialto Police Department announced in a press release. Officers found...
vvng.com
Massive 13,948 square-foot mansion in El Mirage destroyed by fire
EL MIRAGE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A massive two-story mansion in El Mirage was destroyed during a fire Thursday evening. It happened at about 6:30 pm, on October 6, 2022, in the 4000 block of Plato Street near Sheep Creek Road. San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the call and...
DUI suspect arrested after slamming into 2 businesses in Covina
A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing his car into two businesses in Covina, causing extensive damage.
z1077fm.com
Suspect In Lucerne Valley Murder Arrested by SWAT Team
A suspect in a Lucerne Valley murder was arrested on Saturday (October 1) afternoon. On Friday (September 30), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call from a residence in the 31800 block of Bumpkin road in Lucerne Valley, where they found an unidentified man who had been shot. Medical aid was called, and when they arrived, they declared the man dead.
Man arrested in stabbing death of girlfriend in East L.A.
Sergio Villalobos-Jimenez, 54, was arrested Sunday and booked on suspicion of murder, and was being held on $2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
vvng.com
UPDATE: Man arrested for attempted murder after a fight, shooting at Cosmos Taverna in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 30-year-old Apple Valley man identified as Johnnie Rodriguez was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in the parking lot of Cosmos Taverna in Victorville. It happened at about 2:00 am, on October 2, 2022, in the 12400 block of Mariposa Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman...
foxla.com
Boyfriend arrested for stabbing mother of 5 to death in front of children in East LA: LASD
LOS ANGELES - A man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death in front of her five children in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been arrested, authorities said Monday. Sergio Viilalobos-Jimenez, 54, was identified as the suspect in the September 30 murder of his girlfriend, 45-year-old Milagros Medina....
Wild chase through Los Angeles County ends with crash, highway foot pursuit
California Highway Patrol officers arrested four people following a dramatic vehicle chase that began in the San Gabriel Valley and ended in Long Beach Tuesday morning. The chase began when police say a black BMW fled from a residential burglary in Walnut. The homeowner told authorities the suspects were in the garage. The driver then […]
54-year-old man booked in stabbing death of girlfriend in East Los Angeles
A man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend in East Los Angeles.
paininthepass.info
Authorities ID Pedestrian Killed In Cajon Pass
PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The San Bernardino County coroner’s office identified a pedestrian who died Tuesday September 20, 2022 as the result of injuries sustained in a collision in the Cajon Pass. Dean Camero, a 55-year-old resident of Solvang of Southern California, was struck by a...
DEA agents make historic $33M drug bust in Riverside County
A nearly two-ton seizure of methamphetamine in Norco was the largest meth seizure documented by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Los Angeles Division, it was announced today. "Synthetic drugs like methamphetamine are highly addictive, dangerous and killing people at alarming rates," DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner said. "This massive seizure likely The post DEA agents make historic $33M drug bust in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
Man killed, woman injured in shooting at house party in La Puente
Authorities Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in La Puente.The incident unfolded at a house party in the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday. It was there that deputies arrived to a call of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they located two victims - a man and a woman. Both were taken to the hospital. The man died there, while the woman survived and was in stable condition. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
1 Arrested for DUI at Fiery Fatal Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed in a fiery crash on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning and one person was arrested for DUI. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision with both vehicles on fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Cedar Avenue around 2:06 a.m., Oct.2, in the city of Bloomington.
Fontana Herald News
Police seize almost 24 pounds of methamphetamine during major bust in San Bernardino
Police seized almost 24 pounds of methamphetamine during a major bust recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The narcotics unit began an investigation into a subject believed to be transporting large quantities of methamphetamine into San Bernardino, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 2.
