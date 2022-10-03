ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adelanto, CA

City
Adelanto, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
vvng.com

Massive 13,948 square-foot mansion in El Mirage destroyed by fire

EL MIRAGE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A massive two-story mansion in El Mirage was destroyed during a fire Thursday evening. It happened at about 6:30 pm, on October 6, 2022, in the 4000 block of Plato Street near Sheep Creek Road. San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the call and...
EL MIRAGE, CA
#Police#Violent Crime
z1077fm.com

Suspect In Lucerne Valley Murder Arrested by SWAT Team

A suspect in a Lucerne Valley murder was arrested on Saturday (October 1) afternoon. On Friday (September 30), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call from a residence in the 31800 block of Bumpkin road in Lucerne Valley, where they found an unidentified man who had been shot. Medical aid was called, and when they arrived, they declared the man dead.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
Public Safety
paininthepass.info

Authorities ID Pedestrian Killed In Cajon Pass

PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The San Bernardino County coroner’s office identified a pedestrian who died Tuesday September 20, 2022 as the result of injuries sustained in a collision in the Cajon Pass. Dean Camero, a 55-year-old resident of Solvang of Southern California, was struck by a...
PHELAN, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

DEA agents make historic $33M drug bust in Riverside County

A nearly two-ton seizure of methamphetamine in Norco was the largest meth seizure documented by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Los Angeles Division, it was announced today. "Synthetic drugs like methamphetamine are highly addictive, dangerous and killing people at alarming rates," DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner said. "This massive seizure likely The post DEA agents make historic $33M drug bust in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man killed, woman injured in shooting at house party in La Puente

Authorities Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in La Puente.The incident unfolded at a house party in the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday. It was there that deputies arrived to a call of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they located two victims - a man and a woman. Both were taken to the hospital. The man died there, while the woman survived and was in stable condition. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 
LA PUENTE, CA
Key News Network

1 Arrested for DUI at Fiery Fatal Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway

Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed in a fiery crash on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning and one person was arrested for DUI. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision with both vehicles on fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Cedar Avenue around 2:06 a.m., Oct.2, in the city of Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, CA

