ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Keep the momentum going for a public hospital district in Kitsap

By Carollynn Zimmers, Poulsbo
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXIA1_0iKXe0Qp00

As Dr. Al-Agba points out in her excellent recent column, “Struggles at St. Michael beyond the ER and how a public hospital district could help”, Kitsap County is extremely underserved with inadequate acute care hospital beds available for county residents.

The archaic system of allocating these beds in Washington, the Certificate of Need (CON) Program run by the Department of Health (DOH), has determined that our needs are met and no more hospital beds will be allowed. To make matters worse, not all of the beds allocated to VMFH (St. Michaels) via the CON process are in use. Until the second tower is built at the VMFH Silverdale Campus, currently scheduled to be completed in 2025, there are 73 allocated beds that are not in use after the Bremerton campus was closed. In effect, VMFH is hoarding those beds as placeholders for when the second tower is opened on the Silverdale campus.

The only way around this is a hospital district, which is not required to ask the DOH for permission via the CON process. Forming a hospital district is a citizen initiative and some of your elected mayors, city councilmembers and community leaders are already discussing this. They just need a little push from us, the people who vote to keep them in office.

Carollynn Zimmers, Poulsbo

Comments / 2

Related
My Clallam County

Stage 3 water shortage declared in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES – In response to continuously decreasing flows in the Elwha River, the primary source of drinking water for Port Angeles, and in accordance with City Council action taken on October 4, City Manager Nathan West has declared a Stage III Water Shortage. This means that the City’s water supplies are critically impacted and immediate restrictions on outdoor water usage must be implemented.
PORT ANGELES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Homeless encampment along the Green River resurfaces

A homeless encampment that was cleared out along the Green River just outside the city of Kent is back. The county has been handing out and posting flyers letting those staying here know they will need to leave by Oct. 12. “What you’re seeing along Green River Road is just...
KENT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverdale, WA
Kitsap County, WA
Government
Kitsap County, WA
Health
State
Washington State
City
Bremerton, WA
City
Poulsbo, WA
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
County
Kitsap County, WA
thestand.org

UW Medicine nurses at NW, Montlake win early surprise

SEATTLE (Oct. 7, 2022) — Nurses at the UW Medicine Montlake and Northwest campuses got an early surprise. They reached a tentative agreement Sept. 30 — nine months before their contract expires. In just three bargaining sessions, the hospital system agreed to raise salaries 21% over the next...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Renton Police: Australian man goes missing during his trip to Washington state

RENTON, Wash. - The Renton Police Department (RPD) is asking the public for help in finding an elderly Australian man who went missing during his trip to Washington state. According to the RPD, 68-year-old Stanley Haviland started experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area. An ambulance took him to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for treatment, and he was discharged from the hospital later that evening.
RENTON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Hospital#Momentum#Medical Services#General Health#The Department Of Health#Con#Vmfh#Doh
My Clallam County

Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim

PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
The Oregonian

Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast

A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KUOW

Few people are getting the updated Covid booster shots — and that has public health officials worried

Fall is here, and with it will come colder weather and people hanging out indoors — and thus the spread of infectious diseases, including Covid. That’s why public health officials want people to hurry up and get their updated Covid booster shots, a vaccine that’s tailored to target the omicron variant and its subvariants as well as the original virus. But so far, not many people have gotten this new Covid shot.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Crews work to recover body of 17-year-old who fell over Keekwulee Falls near Snoqualmie

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Crews are working to recover the body of a teenager who fell over Keekwulee Falls on Saturday. According to Eastside Fire & Rescue (EFR), they received a 911 call about a fallen hiker just before 8:00 a.m. EFR crews along with the Snoqualmie Fire Department, Bellevue Medics, King County Search and Rescue, started a recovery mission at around 9:45 a.m.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy