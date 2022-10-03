Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Unleashes On Kanye: “Crazy & Lame”
Meek entered the chat with a scathing message that shook things up as he mentioned Jack Harlow, Justin LaBoy, and Vory. For the first time, we’re seeing Kanye West go toe-to-toe with his peers. The Rap icon typically has it out for brands he’s worked with or his ex-wife and former in-laws. Yet, today, we’re seeing West square off with the likes of Diddy, Boosie Badazz, and now, Meek Mill.
Joe Budden Dubs Kendrick Lamar Top 10 Of All Time, Names His “Best Rapper Alive”
Check out Budden’s picks for Drake vs Pusha T and Jay-Z vs Nas. Earlier this week, Rap Radar teased a new sit-down between Joe Budden and Brian “B.Dot” Miller. In the trailer, we see that Budden returns to Complex for a one-on-one interview for their Brackets series, and in this conversation, the podcast giant gives his picks (and opinions) for the Best Rapper Alive.
Iggy Azalea Responds To Backlash After Announcing Tory Lanez Collaboration
Iggy Azalea appeared to fire back at backlash from fans over her collaborating with Tory Lanez. Iggy Azalea reacted on Twitter, Friday, to the criticism she received after it was announced that she’ll be collaborating on a new project with Tory Lanez. The controversial singer is expected to executive produce Azalea’s next album.
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
Designer Yoon Ahn Responds To Kanye’s Claims That She Slept With A$AP Rocky
The Ambush designer denied Ye’s accusations. Kanye West has targeted most of the fashion world in his recent social media rants. In one week, the DONDA star has called out everyone from Anna Wintour and writer Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson to Justin Bieber and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory. Earlier this...
Mase Responds To Diddy’s Claim About Owing Him $3 Million
Mase brought up Diddy’s mother while responding to his claim about owing $3 million. Mase responded to Diddy’s recent claim that the former Bad Boy rapper owes him $3 million with a video on Instagram, Wednesday. In the clip, Mase suggests that Diddy’s mother is the one with “the receipts.”
Kanye West Shares Texts From His Dad Regarding “White Lives Matter” Shirt
Kanye West posted a text message conversation he had with his father regarding his “White Lives Matter” shirt. Kanye West shared a text exchange he had with his father regarding his new “White Lives Matter” t-shirts on Instagram, Thursday. Ye says that it’s the first time in 45 years that he’s made his dad proud.
Antonio Brown Stands With Kanye West, Says “All Lives Matter”
AB remains on the side of his business partner. Kanye West has caught a lot of flack over this past week after he wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt to his latest Yeezy fashion show. Ye wore the shirt alongside Candace Owens, and in the aftermath of all this, he defended himself by saying that BLM is a scam organization.
Dua Lipa Says She’s Single Despite Trevor Noah Dating Rumors
Dua Lipa confirmed that she’s single on a recent episode of her podcast while speaking with Charli XCX. Dua Lipa has confirmed that she is still single, despite recently being seen going out with the former host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah. Lipa spoke about her current relationship status while interviewing Charli XCX on her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service.
Boosie’s Son Burns Yeezy Slides
Boosie’s son stood up for him during his back-and-forth with Ye. Yesterday (October 7) was rather eventful for rapper Kanye West. While his antics on social media are nothing new, his recent actions garnered responses from more celebrities than usual. Days ago, when the father of four wore a...
Quavo Fuels Saweetie Cheating Rumors, Slams Yung Miami In New Song “Messy”
Quavo and Takeoff came out swinging with their joint album Only Built For Infinity Links. Just days after revealing the album’s cover art and release date, the duo teased a single from the 18-track album entitled “Messy.”. Fans believe that Quavo was subliminally dissing his ex-girlfriend Saweetie on...
Ice Spice Speaks On Drake Unfollowing Her On IG
Regardless of who follows whom, Ice Spice says it’s all love with Drizzy. It has been a whirlwind for Ice Spice throughout 2022. The New York newcomer has been taking over social media platforms with her “Munch” single which has even sparked freestyle remixes from some of our favorite hitmakers. Despite critics attacking her for having a meteoric rise over the six months, Spice is focused on continuing to take to festival stages from one country to the next.
Beyoncé Responds To Right Said Fred, Claims They Were Paid For “I’m Too Sexy” In August
The “RENAISSANCE” artist shared a statement with The Sun after Right Said Fred labelled her as “arrogant.”. Right Said Fred has shared their side of the story regarding the usage of their 1992 hit in Beyoncé’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR,” and now it’s time for Queen B to tell hers.
Yung Miami Retweets Post Calling Kanye West A “Lunatic”
Yung Miami reposted a tweet labeling Kanye West a “lunatic” after he dissed Diddy. Yung Miami retweeted a post labeling Kanye West a “lunatic” on Friday, after the Donda rapper went back and forth with Diddy. The Bad Boy Records mogul had been upset with West selling “White Lives Matter” shirts.
Diddy Reflects On Kim Porter’s Death, & His Current Dating Life
Diddy discussed the current state of his love life with Teyana Taylor for Bumble’s “Luv2SeeIt.”. virtual series on Friday, where he discussed the death of Kim Porter, his current dating life, and more. Diddy has been linked to City Girls rapper Yung Miami in recent months. “[We learn...
Chris Sails Kisses College Freshman In YouTube Video, Twitter Reacts
Chris Sails is a YouTube personality who garnered attention due to his relationship with singer Queen Naija. The two started making content years ago and managed to garner a huge fanbase during their time together. However, their relationship ended after infidelity rumors, and the two haven’t reconciled since. For...
Kanye West Admits He Was “Jealous” Of Virgil Abloh Over Louis Vuitton Deal
Kanye West says that he felt “pain” and “jealousy” when he heard Virgil Abloh had landed a position at Louis Vuitton. Kanye West recently reflected on Virgil Abloh being named the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection prior to his death, admitting that he felt “jealous” of his longtime collaborator. West spoke about the late fashion designer during a new interview with French outlet Clique TV.
Ye Takes Back A$AP Rocky & Yoon Ahn Claims, Admits Crush On Kylie’s BFF
Early on Friday morning, the father of four took back his previous claims that A$AP Rocky slept with fashion designer Yoon Ahn. Just when you thought things on Kanye West’s Instagram page couldn’t get any more confusing, the 45-year-old has admitted to having a crush on the 25-year-old best friend of his ex-sister-in-law Anastasia Karanikolaou.
50 Cent’s Oldest Son Marquise Vents About Struggles With $81K/Year Child Support From His Dad
$6,700 a month isn’t enough to sustain a life in New York City, Fif’s son told Choke No Joke during a recent Instagram Live session. 50 Cent officially finished his child support payments for his oldest son, Marquise Jackson, back in 2017, but that doesn’t mean the 25-year-old is done talking about his financial relationship with his estranged father just yet.
Kanye West Vows To Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” When He Wakes Up
Kanye West made more antisemitic remarks on Twitter, Saturday night. Kanye West said that he will be going “death con 3 on Jewish people” when he wakes up as he is currently too “sleepy” to do so. West made the remarks on Twitter, Saturday night, after Instagram restricted his account following several antisemitic posts.
