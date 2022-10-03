Millington man pleads guilty in Capitol riot case; Memphis to play Missouri in St. Louis next year.

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

This is Executive Editor Mark Russell, and you're reading the Daily Briefing, our one-stop digital shop for the best Memphis stories from our award-winning Commercial Appeal team.

A Millington man is scheduled for sentencing in December after entering guilty pleas in relation to the Capitol riot in Washington, D.C. on January 6, Lucas Finton reports.

Ronald Sandlin, 35, pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to interfere with the peaceful transition of power and assaulting law enforcement officers. According to court documents, Sandlin posted to Facebook about his intent to caravan to Washington D.C. in late December and was seeking donations.

The pressing question about Ford Motor Co.’s future BlueOval City campus is whether the region’s workforce development pipeline can adequately fill the anticipated 5,800 job openings before production starts. Omer Yusuf reprots that Andy Bianco, 60, is Ford’s North American Manufacturing Learning and Development Manager, and is leading the effort to fill those job openings.

In Germantown, only one contested city race will be on the city's ballot this November: Position One alderman. Incumbent Scott Sanders faces challenger Manjit Kaur for the four-year seat on the Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Dima Amro reports.

Missouri will remain on Memphis football's 2023 schedule but the game will not be played at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, as was originally planned. Memphis announced Monday that the game will take place Sept. 23 in St. Louis at The Dome at America's Center, Evan Barnes reports.

In case you missed it, two prominent Memphis leaders joined the growing field of people who are considering but not quite entering the high-profile Memphis mayoral race, Samuel Hardiman reports.

