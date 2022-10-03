Coolio’s girlfriend addresses memorial plans: ‘He did not want a funeral’

Coolio’s longtime girlfriend revealed that the late rapper wanted to be cremated — and nothing more.

Mimi Ivey — who met Coolio in 2004, but began dating the rapper in in 2011 — opened up to DailyMail about his end-of-life wishes, and the rumors about his infidelity.

The exotic dancer, chef and entrepreneur told the UK outlet that she “dropped to her knees” and “collapsed” when she learned that her 59-year-old longtime lover was found dead on the bathroom floor of a friend’s home in Los Angles on Sept. 28.

“I just remember all of the air and life coming out of my body,” she said. “I was outside, getting ready to take my son to football practice.”

On the instructions he gave his family before his death, Ivey said, “I’m respecting his wishes. He wanted to be cremated. He did not want a funeral; he did not want a memorial service. He didn’t want any of that.”

Coolio and his longtime girlfriend, Mimi Ivey. mimi513/Instagram

Meanwhile, a source told DailyMail that even his friends of decades have been excluded from the planned cremation service. They believed that Coolio wanted a small event to avoid possible run-ins with his multiple baby mommas.

Coolio is the father to 10 kids, including four who he shared with his first wife, Josefa Salinas.

And about those rumors that he was recently seeing another woman before his death, Ivey said the two had an arrangement.

Mimi Ivey said the late rapper wished to be cremated and not have a funeral. mimi513/Instagram

“He was who he was. If he was seeing other women, I knew about it,” she said.

Mimi Ivey told DailyMail UK that there were “no secrets” between her and Coolio. mimi513/Instagram

“There’s nothing that man ever did that he hid from me. We talked about everything. I knew his whole life. We had no secrets,” Ivey added.

The “Gangster’s Paradise” rapper recorded new lines for the upcoming season of “Futurama” before his death, which fans will see in 2023.