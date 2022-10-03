Freakling Bros. Horror Shows Returns For Its 30th Anniversary

It all started with a single coffin over 40 years ago. This eerie casket has evolved into one of the country’s most sought-after horror attractions. Horror fans already know that we are speaking of Freakling Bros. The neighborhood haunts are back for their 30th year and are ready to make Vegas’ thrill-seekers’ screams echo throughout the valley. For a city that has nearly seen it all, that is saying something.

There are two types of people in the world; those who would rather eat glass than go through a haunted house, and those who live for the screams, jump scares and the return of their goosebumps. Freakling Bros. Horror Shows are for the latter of the group.

Freakling Bros. isn’t your average horror house. It is for the horror addicted, scream queens and kings that lie in wait all year long for October to roll around. There is a reason that USA Today named it the “#1 haunt in the country,” and why CNN put it in the top 10 in the nation for haunted houses—it puts the city priests on speed-dial. Put it this way, if the average haunted house were a .99 cent cheeseburger, then Freakling Bros. Horror Show is the Gordon Ramsay of burgers, complete with the screaming guy.







After three decades of scaring the hell out of Vegas, Freakling Bros. reawakens with more spine-chilling entertainment. Now that you have been properly alerted to their arrival, let’s dig into all the gory goods you’ll want to know before you go.

Courtesy of Freakling Bros. Horrow Shows

The Devilish Details

This year, Freakling Bros. Horror Shows curated the most shocking scares this side of the Mississippi. There are three expertly-crafted haunts, including the state’s only R-rated attraction—Gates of Hell; COVEN of 13; and the classic Castle Vampyre. This year COVEN of 13 will feature a new room inside called, “JUDGEMENT—You’re Guilty, Death is Coming.”

For horror enthusiasts interested in knowing their future, stop by the fortune teller on-site. Ask about which slots are lucky, which numbers will hit or even when you will go down for the dirt nap.

Courtesy of Freakling Bros. Horrow Shows

Then, after you have undergone years worth of cardio from the scares, you’ll want to hit any one of the food trucks on site to refuel.

a Haunting history

With a single coffin in 1976 Duke Mollner, his wife Ginnie, and oldest son Daniel decorated the entryway to their house. That entrance would evolve over the next 15 years. In 1992, Duke and Daniel teamed up with Craig Lewis to open the first free-standing haunted house in Nevada. The “Gates of Hell” was unveiled in 2011 as the first and only R-Rated attraction in Nevada. Fast forward to today and the sets are more elaborate, the screams are louder and the lines are certainly longer. Freakling Bros. is a “must-do” for scare house fiends seeking unparalleled frights this season.

Scare Specifics

Admission includes access to three haunts of your choice, as well as a trip to the Freakling Bros. resident Fortune Teller, nightly food trucks and up-close-and-personal performances by the Freakling scare characters.

“All You Can Scream” passes (online purchase only): $100 per person and include UNLIMITED trips through all three haunts on the night of purchase.

“Cadaver Club”: $250 and includes unlimited trips through the haunts for the entire season (excluding Halloween), a commemorative skeleton key and private VIP entrance to the park.

The Deets

What: Freakling Bros. Horror Shows Where: 6555 S. Riley St (IKEA parking lot) in SW Las Vegas When: Friday and Sunday: 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., Sunday – Thursday: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Date of Operations: October 1 – 2, Oct. 6 – 9 and October 13 – 31 Cost: Friday and Saturday: $60, Sunday through Thursday: $50 Website: www.FreaklingBros.com

