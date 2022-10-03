Toledo football’s defense proving Ohio State was a one-game blip

Toledo’s defense is a long way from a September Saturday night in Ohio Stadium.

After giving up 77 points to the Buckeyes — a disheartening result, no matter how good the opponent — the Rockets have looked like the defense of the past two seasons: a top 35 national unit that will make life difficult for offenses in the Mid-American Conference.

“That was really hard,” defensive coordinator Vince Kehres said. “There’s a lot of pride here amongst the coaches and the players. We’ve talked from the beginning about building an elite defense at Toledo, and that hurt. It was tough to get beat like that. Our guys have shown a lot of resilience in coming back from that, getting back on track, and playing at a high level.”

There was a two-minute blip at San Diego State that left a sour taste in their mouths, but in the eight quarters since the OSU game, Toledo has allowed 567 yards, 34 points, 28 first downs, and forced four turnovers.

The Aztecs and Central Michigan combined to go eight of 31 on third down, and the Chippewas were one of three in the red zone.

“We definitely took [the Ohio State game] personal,” linebacker Dyontae Johnson said. “Coming off the last two seasons, we wanted to be known as the best defense in the MAC. We had to send a message out these last two games of what it’s going to look like the rest of this season. It felt good to get back to what we do as a defense, playing 11 as one. We just have to keep correcting our mistakes and trending positive.”

Over the past two games, UT has five sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 11 pass breakups. It held Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols, the nation’s leading rusher in 2021, to just 32 yards on 18 carries.

San Diego State and Central Michigan combined for 260 yards and 10 points in the first half.

“It’s a big confidence boost for the whole defense to get a couple stops early and get a taste of what they’re going to do,” said linebacker Dallas Gant, who ranks 51st nationally with 42 tackles.

The second half on Saturday offered encouraging moments for the Rockets, who were shorthanded at several positions on defense because of injuries. Central Michigan had a chance to pull within a touchdown, but the Chippewas could only muster 50 yards and three first downs (with one turnover) in the fourth quarter.

Zachary Ford played out of position due to Maxen Hook’s injury, and he finished with seven tackles and a pass breakup. Adrian Woliver had his most impactful game as a Rocket, recording two sacks and forcing a fumble. Cornerback Nick Turner had a career-high three tackles.

“Definitely blessed to have the opportunity,” Woliver said. “I’ve been working really hard for it.”

In all, non-starters were responsible for 15 tackles, including three sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss, one pass breakup, and a forced fumble against Central Michigan.

“We split practices in preseason camp and usually there’s a distinct difference between the two defenses,” UT head coach Jason Candle said. “When the gold defense came out, there wasn’t a dropoff. We got a good preview of what that would look like. Injuries happen too often, but you have to be able to adapt to overcome them. It’s reassuring to see those guys step up.”

In four seasons at Ohio State, Gant lived the often tedious life of a backup, an in-between where you must prepare to be a starter but don’t know if you’ll even get on the field. Last week, a handful of Toledo’s second-string defenders had their number called and rose to the occasion.

“In practice and in games, being a backup kind of gets to you. You’re like, ‘Well, am I really going to get in?’” Gant said. “Those guys did a great job of paying attention to the details and learning from the starters, and they were able to come in and execute at a high level. Not only does it help themselves, but their play helps everybody else on the field because we’re comfortable with what they’re doing. They practice hard all week and are just as cable of getting the job done as the first guy.”

Toledo ranks first in the MAC in scoring defense and pass defense, and it’s just 0.8 yards from being No. 1 in total defense. Come November, there’s every expectation that the Rockets will own the rights to the conference’s top defense.

Central Michigan would probably vouch for them.

“Our guys felt a really strong sense of urgency,” Kehres said. “I never said it last week, but it was a must-win. That’s definitely how the coaching staff felt about it. You never want to put that extra pressure on the players, but I’m certain they felt it, too. It showed up in how we played.”