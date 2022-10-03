With the wide variety of competitive reality shows out there, someone always has to be sent home. On "The Great British Bake Off," you might hear a ping of sadness as one of the hosts has the unfortunate job of announcing who is leaving the show each week. Every contestant who is eliminated has a different reaction, whether it's shedding a few tears as they say goodbye, or humbly stating they were just happy to have had the experience. Every season yields a new crop of incredibly talented bakers who are able to bond in such a short time over something they are all equally passionate about. In the tense, fast-paced environment of the "GBBO" tent, bakers can find comfort and camaraderie from contestants who help each other face every baking challenge together.

