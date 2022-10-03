ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New royal portrait features King Charles, Camilla, William and Kate

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
LONDON — A new photo released by Buckingham Palace features the new king and queen, along with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The photo, released Sunday on the Royal Family’s official Instagram page, shows the two couples side-by-side wearing black. The photo was taken Sept. 18, one day before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The four are dressed in mourning attire, wearing all black, and appear shortly before attending the reception held at the palace for heads of state and overseas guests, Harper’s Bazaar reported.

Insider noted the photo contains more affection than is normally displayed in official photos of royals: King Charles’ arm is visible looped under Camilla’s arm, and appears to be resting on her back, while Kate’s right arm appears to be resting on William’s back.

The period of royal mourning ended last week after Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8.

