Community remembers Jackie Ratcliff-Brown, Erie’s first African American deputy chief of police

An influential community leader has passed away.

Jackie Ratcliff-Brown was the first African American deputy chief of the Erie Police Department. On Monday afternoon, dozens of community members attended the funeral celebrating her life and legacy.

“It is a sad occasion but we know what she did as a police officer, as an evangelist and as everything else that she was. She was love, abundance and care,” said Tyler White, nephew of Jackie Ratcliff-Brown.

An Erie Police officer of 31 years, who retired as the city’s first black deputy chief of police, Ratcliff-Brown worked for the patrol division for more than a decade, followed by several years in the detective division.

Friends and family gathered at Greater Bethlehem Temple Church on Washington Avenue for her funeral on Monday.

“Jackie really moved our community forward with the things she did over the last 50 years or so. It’s incredible, I encourage all women to get involved,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

Friends and family said Ratcliff-Brown paved the way for both women and African Americans in the Erie community.

“You have to have a loving heart. Without a loving heart, you cannot do this type of work. You cannot communicate with the community the way she did. The community looked towards her for guidance,” said Tony Ratcliff, brother of Jackie Ratcliff-Brown.

Tony Ratcliff said his sister’s legacy sends a message to women, especially women of color.

“There’s nothing I can’t accomplish. There was a time that they tried to tell us what we could not accomplish. Now, we have examples to say what we can accomplish, and I’m so proud of her for doing that,” said Ratcliff.

