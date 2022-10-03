Read full article on original website
Tigers notch fourth conference win, retain SEC lead
Auburn volleyball opened its weekend with a statement win over Georgia, remaining at the top of the SEC standings. The young Tigers went 2-0 through the first two sets, but Georgia picked up the intensity in the third and took that win to creep back into contention. Looking to force a fifth set, the Bulldogs went up by seven in the third but Auburn was able to rally and win 3-1 (25-22, 26-24, 23-25, 25-23).
Plainsman Picks: Georgia
Auburn heads to Georgia to face last year's national champions after a disappointing loss to LSU at home. The Tigers are 3-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play as they hit the road for their first away game. Here's how our staff picked the game:. "I think with Auburn's injuries...
Players to watch, keys to victory versus Georgia
When a Bo Nix pass bounced off running back Shaun Shivers in the first quarter versus No. 2 Georgia last year, it fell into the hands of Nakobe Dean, setting up the Bulldogs to tie the game briefly before running away with a 34-10 win in a sloppy performance full of dropped passes and missed conversions for Auburn.
Auburn falls to LSU 3-2 in season's first loss
Looking to keep its hot streak alive, Auburn went south to Death Valley to take on LSU. Once the night was over, the win streak was lost in a 3-2 battle. On offense, pin hitter Akasha Anderson paved the way by leading the team with 22 kills. Middle blocker Chelsey Harmon and pin hitter Madison Scheer followed close behind with 12 kills. Setter Jackie Barrett aided the offense with two serving aces, while the junior setter achieved a career-high of 60 assists.
Auburn man arrested for first degree rape
Auburn Police arrested Koby Kevon Clarke, 22, on a felony warrant for first degree rape on Thursday, Oct.6. The arrest stems from the police receiving a report that a sexual assault had occurred during the morning hours of Oct. 6. Police met with the complainant, who said they were assaulted by a male at a residence in Auburn.
