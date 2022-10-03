Auburn volleyball opened its weekend with a statement win over Georgia, remaining at the top of the SEC standings. The young Tigers went 2-0 through the first two sets, but Georgia picked up the intensity in the third and took that win to creep back into contention. Looking to force a fifth set, the Bulldogs went up by seven in the third but Auburn was able to rally and win 3-1 (25-22, 26-24, 23-25, 25-23).

AUBURN, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO