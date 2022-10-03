Read full article on original website
erich199847
5d ago
Nancy, looks like you've been around the block a few times! Also after 23+ arrests, WHY is she still on the streets?? Jail is a way of forced drug rehab?
Reply
8
Michella Gilmore
5d ago
This is so stupid! With all those charges she should just be put away. What ever happened to the 3 strike rule.
Reply
8
brenniewinters
5d ago
Its a wonder she is not dead. Jail really does save lives of your community members if they get so far into addiction they cannot stop by themselves.
Reply(1)
3
Related
texomashomepage.com
Bartender arrested for selling alcohol to a minor
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls bartender was arrested after he allegedly sold alcoholic beverages to a minor. According to the arrest affidavit, on Friday, September 30, agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted an undercover operation at Lone Star Bar, on Jacksboro Highway after they received a complaint about TABC violations.
texomashomepage.com
Local non-profit latest catalytic converter theft victim
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The latest victim of a catalytic converter theft is a local nonprofit that relies on its van for its mission to serve area kids. This week, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County discovered the catalytic converter was cut and stolen from their van, affectionately known as “Purple Beast”. It cost about $2,500 to get the van back on the road and getting “littles” where they need to go.
texomashomepage.com
Suspected murderer and seafood thief make Texoma’s Most Wanted
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers has released a list of suspects that the Wichita Falls Police Department is currently looking to place under arrest. On October 7, 2022, the following suspects were listed on Crime Stoppers’ Texoma’s Most Wanted list. Adan Chavez: According to WFPD Chavez...
texomashomepage.com
Man takes plea deal for pulling gun on hospital security officer
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man Wichita Falls Police said pulled a gun on a hospital security officer and earlier was involved in a road rage assault in a fast food parking lot made a plea deal to those charges and had other charges dismissed. On Thursday, October 6,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
texomashomepage.com
Woman hospitalized in vehicle-pedestrian accident
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman was hospitalized after she was reportedly hit by a vehicle on US Highway 287 Saturday night. According to Wichita Falls Police, around 9 p.m., officers were sent to a call on US Highway 287 between City View Drive and Wellington Road for a possible accident where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
texomashomepage.com
Another hearing reset for mother of dead boy
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The trial of a mother of an 11-year-old boy police say was tortured to death and left in an abandoned car in Wichita Falls is no closer after another pretrial hearing was canceled. Stormy Johnson appeared in 30th District Court Friday morning, Oct. 7, 2022,...
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls Police SWAT on Grant Street
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The Wichita Falls Police SWAT team had a house surrounded in the 2100 block of Grant Street Thursday evening. Around 5:30 p.m. authorities served a search warrant at a house on Grant Street near Avenue K. According to a police Sergeant on the scene, two...
texomashomepage.com
Graham man takes plea in drunk driving death
YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Two and a half years after a Graham man dies in a drunk driving accident, another Graham man agrees to a plea deal for prison time. Jeremy Gilmore, 46, accepted the plea offer of eight years in prison for intoxicated manslaughter and intoxicated assault with a vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel6now.com
Heavy police presence at Avenue K, Grant Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a house at Avenue K and Grant Street. A SWAT team is on scene, and WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said law enforcement is searching a house in the area. Two people found inside the home were taken...
texomashomepage.com
Woman who allegedly killed her mother by sitting on her, back in jail
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman awaiting trial for allegedly smothering her mother to death by sitting on her while praying is back in jail after a new arrest warrant is issued when she failed to show up for a court hearing last month. Gloria Jordan, 41, was booked...
texomashomepage.com
2 arrested for interfering with officers, resisting arrest
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man and woman, both with pending felony assault cases, are jailed after police said they refused to leave the residence in which they found the woman’s mother deceased. According to police, so far no foul play is suspected regarding the death...
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls police, fire currently accepting applications
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you have a passion for helping others and saving lives, then you’re in luck! Both the Wichita Falls Police Department, as well as, the Wichita Falls Fire Department want you to become a part of their team. Sergeant Charlie Eipper has been with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls man charged with murder in OK fatal overdose
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is being held without bond in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after the state’s attorney general filed murder charges against him for the 2019 overdose death of a 24-year-old Oklahoma woman. Dylan Reed Richardson, 25, of Wichita Falls, has been...
texomashomepage.com
Man charged with interfering with firefighters
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with interfering with fire officials at a vehicle fire. Police arrested Kevin Wilson Friday evening, Sept. 30, 2022, and charged him with interference with public duties. Firefighters were fighting a vehicle fire near Harrison Street and Virginia Drive. A...
texomashomepage.com
Friday evening fire damages Wichita Falls home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters responded to a housefire on the city’s southeast side. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jody Ashlock, on Friday, October 7, 2022, around 6 p.m., the fire department was dispatched to a housefire at 113 Devonshire Drive. They found heavy fire and smoke...
texomashomepage.com
Part of Southwest Parkway to be reduced to one lane each direction
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Part of Southwest Parkway will be reduced to two lanes for one week or more starting Monday while the center median is removed. The project willl begin between Shepherds Glen and Stone Lake Drive on Monday, October 10, and is expected to take seven to 10 days long, not including any possible weather delays.
texomashomepage.com
City warns public to take precautions around sick or dying birds
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is warning the public to be cautious around sick and dying birds. According to a press release sent Friday afternoon, The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District is aware of several dead geese around Sikes Lake. The...
texomashomepage.com
KFDX and United Regional team up for drive-thru flu shots
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Since 2010, each year on average 5 to 20% of the United States’ population gets the flu. This can also lead to death, with an estimated 33,500 people on average dying each year since 2010. With flu season quickly approaching, several people headed to...
texomashomepage.com
Man arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the arrest affidavit, on Thursday, September 29, just before 1 p.m., a Wichita County Deputy stopped a gray Dodge Caravan on US 287 after it was seen following a semi-tractor at an unsafe distance. The driver was identified as Jose Angel Estrada-Garcia. The...
texomashomepage.com
Suspect and victim ID’d in city’s latest murder
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police have released the name of a man that was reportedly murdered in a convenience store parking lot Saturday afternoon. According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, Jorge Gonzales, 23, was found deceased after police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of North Eighth Street Saturday, October 01, 2022. Hughes said a murder arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Adan Chavez.
Comments / 8