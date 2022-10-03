Torn-Up Trump Papers, Missing Obama and Kim Jong Un Letters Detailed in New Release on White House Documents

Read full article on original website
DOJ Suspects Trump Still Has Classified Documents He Removed From White House, Even After FBI Mar-A-Lago Raid
The Department of Justice suspects that ex-President Donald Trump might still have classified documents that he removed from the White House when he left office in January 2021. The DOJ's head of counterintelligence, Jay Bratt, recently told Trump's attorneys that the department believed he had not turned over all government...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
GOP Senate Hopeful Herschel Walker Urged His Ex-Girlfriend to Have Second Abortion, She Tells NY Times
A woman who accused Senate candidate Herschel Walker of paying for her abortion in 2009 revealed that he urged her to end a second pregnancy, The New York Times reported. The woman said that their relationship ended after she refused to have the second procedure, according to the report. The...
Federal Agents Think They Have Enough Evidence to Charge Hunter Biden With Tax and Gun-Buy Crimes, Report Says
Federal agents believe they have enough evidence to support charging Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, with tax crimes and making a false statement in connection with the purchase of a gun, The Washington Post reported. It is now up to U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, an...
U.S. Sanctions More Iranian Leaders Over Mahsa Amini Death
The sanctions come after weeks of protest following Amini's death on Sept. 16. The Kurdish-Iranian woman died of an apparent brain hemorrhage in the custody of Iran's Morality Police for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely. Police have shut down internet access to social media and used lethal force to...
Decriminalization of Marijuana on Denton Midterm Ballot, as President Pardons Thousands
The President will pardon thousands of people with federal convictions for ‘simple possession' of marijuana. He’s asked governors to consider taking steps to decriminalizing marijuana at the state level as well. This comes just ahead of midterms when Denton voters will decide on marijuana decriminalization. Nick Stevens welcomes...
Biden Pardons Thousands of People Convicted of Marijuana Possession, Orders Review of Federal Pot Laws
President Joe Biden pardoned all those convicted on prior federal charges, or convicted in the District of Columbia, of simple marijuana possession. Biden called on governors to follow suit and pardon those convicted on similar state charges. He has also instructed Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and...
‘Big Tech Never Loses a Legislative Fight – and They Just Did' as Package of New Bills Passes
Advocates for tech antitrust reform have seen reasons for hope and disappointment throughout the past few months. Last week's passage of a package of antitrust bills in the House could drive more ambitious proposals making their way through Congress, according to the Tech Oversight Project. The nonprofit Big Tech critic...
