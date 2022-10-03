Lawmakers addressing the dangers of ‘hooning’
Trotwood, OH (WDTN) — Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald along with other local and state leaders gathered Monday to address a growing issue on the recklessness and dangers of street shows known as "hooning."
Lawmakers are looking to crack down on this dangerous trend by enacting a new legislation.
Representative Phil Plummer will introduce bill 4511.253 and 4511.254 that would prohibit Hooning as well as being a spectator at a Hooning event — from street racing, performing doughnuts, burnouts to squealing tires, engine revving as well as allowing passengers to ride partially or fully outside of the motor vehicle.
