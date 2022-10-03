BJ Leiderman and Kenny White to play City Opera House. Two singers. Two keyboards. And a guitar in between. That will be the setup when BJ Leiderman and Kenny White come to town. The two singer/songwriters are teaming up for a series of concerts together, including an Oct. 22 date at the City Opera House in downtown Traverse City. They’ll each perform solo and back up one another as well.

