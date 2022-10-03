Read full article on original website
"Travelogues: Juried Exhibition of Photography"
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. Highlights outstanding images that embody the essence of travel. Forty-eight pieces by 25 Michigan artists were selected for this exhibition.
Northport Clay Studio Pottery Exhibit
Opening Reception: Oct. 7, 5-7pm. Gallery open Oct. 8-9, 12-4pm. This is an exhibit & sale of emerging & professional clay artists.
Luncheon Lecture: "Discoveries From Deep Space"
Rod Cortright, NASA/JPL Solar System ambassador, will discuss what makes the James Webb Telescope unique. An amateur astronomer & astrophotographer, Cortright is a founding member & vice president of the Northern Michigan Astronomy Club & manages the Sky Docent Volunteer program at the Headlands International Dark Sky Park. Pre-registration required.
Let's Talk Fiber Art
Enjoy a conversation between Focus on Fiber Artist, Georgina Valverde, & Karin's Angle on Art creator, Karin Jacobson. They will discuss the creative process & inspiration behind Georgina's work. Reception at 5:30pm; artist talk begins at 6pm.
"Charlevoix and the Night"
An exhibition featuring paintings by three award winning artists: Kevin Barton, Kurt Anderson, & Phil Fisher. Each artist explores their approach to nocturne. Runs Sept. 16 - Oct. 29. An opening reception will be held on Fri., Sept. 16 from 5-7pm. Open 11am-4pm on Mon. through Fri., & 11am-3pm on Sat.
Art & Music Stroll
Stroll through Downtown Bellaire where businesses will be hosting local artists & musicians. Stop in the restaurants & bars for food & drinks.
Fort Fright
Lanterns light your way through an 18th-century fort & fur trading village overrun by werewolves, witches, goblins & ghouls. Storytellers weave spooky folktales near bonfires. Treats can be found throughout the site.
Did Someone Say Cider Mimosas?
Fresh cider mimosas and fall doughnuts are on the menu at Aurora Cellars in Lake Leelanau during their Harvest Party on Saturday, Oct. 15, from noon to 6pm. Their normal wine offerings will also be available, along with the Good To Go Michigan Food Truck serving up tacos. Blair Miller will perform from 1-3pm, followed by Luke Woltanski from 4-6pm on the front lawn. Visit facebook.com/auroracellars for details.
Muffin Ride
Join the Cherry Capital Cycling Club every Fri. for a bike ride to Suttons Bay & back from the parking lot in Greilickville behind Subway on M-22. It includes a coffee & bakery stop. Continues through Oct.
Anatomy of an Election Roadshow-Bellaire Edition
Center for Change, Northern Michigan Advocacy is working proactively to arm community members with the knowledge & vocabulary to help defend the security of elections. This event will feature Marie E. McKenna-Wicks, MPA, a former East Lansing City Clerk and Elections assistant & Precinct Chair for the city of East Lansing. Register.
Comedy with Rocky LaPorte
$20-$25 Rocky LaPorte’s appeal comes from his everyman, streetwise style of comedy. He delivers laughs in his trademark Brooklyn accent, & just recently appeared on season 8 of NBC's Last Comic Standing.
The Piano Men
BJ Leiderman and Kenny White to play City Opera House. Two singers. Two keyboards. And a guitar in between. That will be the setup when BJ Leiderman and Kenny White come to town. The two singer/songwriters are teaming up for a series of concerts together, including an Oct. 22 date at the City Opera House in downtown Traverse City. They’ll each perform solo and back up one another as well.
