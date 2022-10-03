Read full article on original website
Three clearance finds at Walmart for as low as 75 cents that you can’t pass up
1. Lunch Bag - 75 cents. Dealswithnat2 found a big markdown by scanning AZ Lunch bags. Bags were found in blue, grey and strawberry colors. All were knocked down to just 75 cents. By comparison, AZ lunch bags start at over $8 on Walmart's website. 2. Camo Bean Bag Chair-...
8 Biggest Deals at Walmart in October
October is here, meaning fall is officially in full swing. From planning for the season's holidays to winter-prep yard work, you have a lot going on -- but Walmart has you covered. The discount...
Walmart kicks off holiday sales – see the early deals to get now, up to 50% off
IT'S holiday shopping season already at Walmart, as the giant retailer begins offering its holiday deals to shoppers at up to 50 percent off. Walmart’s “Rollbacks and More” started running Monday and will continue until Thursday. This savings event offers early holiday shoppers big discounts on electronics,...
Digital Trends
Grab this LG 55-inch OLED TV deal from Walmart and save $400
Having an amazing television can totally transform your home viewing experience. OLED TV deals are definitely worth jumping on when they come around, and right now there’s a pretty great one happening at Walmart on an LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV. Originally $1,298, it’s on sale right now for only $897, saving you over $400 off the total price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen lately, so keep reading to find out why you should grab one of these TVs before the deal disappears.
Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
5 Home Items You Should Never, Ever Buy At Walmart
Walmart has gained a reputation for being a one-stop shop for everything for the home. However, there are some home items you should never, ever buy there.
10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree
In tough times like these when inflation is worrisomely high and a recession could be on the horizon, consumers flock to retailers that promise the best prices. Naturally, stores like Dollar Tree...
Allrecipes.com
The Best Costco Deals Under $15 This Month
Fall is finally here, and it's bringing with it some fabulous discounts from our favorite big-box store. This October, Costco is making life tastier with deals on breakfast staples, delicious snacks, and some unexpected ingredients for your fall cooking. Whether you're looking for a warm cup of coffee to snuggle up with under a blanket (and dip your biscotti in), or a hearty snack to pack in the kids' lunches, Costco has you covered.
This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale
“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping. Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
Amazon Just Announced a New Prime Day-Level Sale — and These 40 Deals Are Already Live
There are early deals on fitness trackers, medical equipment, robot vacuums, air purifiers, and more.
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Save More: 5 Fall Items To Stock Up on From CostcoMore: This...
A 44-year-old mom of 3 made $735,000 last year from a reselling business she launched using just the clothes in her closet
Mona Mejia, 44, earned $735,000 last year selling clothes and goods on social media. Her husband quit his job to help with her thriving business.
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale
Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work. The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
I’m a savvy shopper – there’s a barcode secret that can save you 50% at Walmart, and I’m shocked it’s not used more
A SAVVY shopping trick at Walmart could save you up to 50% on certain items - and it's by simply scanning the barcode in-store. Tiktok user Nathan Kennedy, who teaches his followers about money, has shared the Walmart hack for your next shopping trip. Nathan said: "Here's a Walmart hack...
5 Fall Items To Stock Up on From Costco
This fall, Costco shoppers might feel tempted to add just about anything pumpkin-flavored or Halloween-themed to their carts. But which fall items are truly worth the bulk purchase?. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered. GOBankingRates spoke with Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com, to learn more about which fall...
10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10
Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now — and everything will only set you back $10 or less. Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including a long-handled shower...
Every Android user warned to check THREE things today – it’s risky not to
KEEPING your Android device safe from hackers is important if you value your privacy. Fortunately, your phone is loaded with useful security features to help you shield its contents from prying eyes. Google released the Android 12 operating system back in October 2021, and the update added new privacy and...
Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off
“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day. To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
