WIBW
Vinewood Fall Festival is helping Topeka businesses
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local festival is not just providing fun festivities for the community, it’s also helping out Topeka businesses. The Vinewood Fall Festival returned this weekend. The event was held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Historic Vinewood. The event featured all types...
WIBW
Axe & Ale, Evergy Plaza host annual Axetoberfest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Axe & Ale and Evergy Plaza kicked off the fall with their annual Axetoberfest. The event was their first since the pandemic. Topeka City Cornhole led off the event with their tournament, with the winner taking home a cash prize. The event also included axe-throwing, bobbing for apples (and prizes), food trucks and a live concert by Chance Encounter to close out the night.
WIBW
Topeka celebrates success of first year of "Changing Our Culture" program
Derik Flerlage, (D), is running for the Dist. 52 KS House seat against incumbent Republican Jesse Borjon. Lucy joined Emi from Helping Hands to talk about adoption specials and their upcoming Bone Appetit fundraising event - hhhstopeka.org.
WIBW
E-cycle event at City Hall to give back to low and middle income families
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka partnered with local organizations to provide access to digital devices and internet. In an effort to help Topeka residents dispose of old desktops, laptops and other digital devices in a safe and eco-friendly way, PC’s for People held their e-cycle event Saturday Morning.
WIBW
Scott Magnet Elementary School celebrates diversity and culture
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with the help of some special guests. The Scott Dual Language Magnet Elementary School held its first ever Hispanic Heritage Cultural Tour. The event highlighted the diverse culture present at Scott Magnet, with the help of some community members.
WIBW
Childcare Aware of Eastern Kansas holds its Designer Showhouse
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Childcare Aware of Eastern Kansas kicked off its Designer Showhouse event in style on Thursday night. Childcare Aware has four southwest Topeka homes decorated and ready for the public. The organization held a VIP party and house tour before its public tour Friday and Saturday. All...
WIBW
Topeka middle schoolers showcase science skills in egg drop competition
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area sixth graders had an ‘eggcellent’ time showing off their science skills while at school on Thursday. Landon Middle Schoolers participated in an egg drop competition on Thursday. The students used their engineering skills to craft a device designed to keep an egg from...
WIBW
Topeka Gem & Mineral Society plans 65th anniversary show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An annual event is back for another run. The Topeka Gem and Mineral Society is holding its 65th anniversary show this weekend. The theme is Oceans of Kansas, a nod to the times when Kansas used to be covered by water. Society president Brad Davenport and show director Dave Dillon visited Eye on NE Kansas to share what to expect from the show, and how people can get involved in the group.
WIBW
Downtown Topeka, Inc., president to move to role with City of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President of Downtown Topeka, Inc., Rhiannon Friedman will now be seen a lot more around City Hall. The City of Topeka says that on Thursday, Oct. 6, it hired Rhiannon Friedman as the City’s new Director of Development and Economic Growth. She will transition from her role as the president of Downtown Topeka, Inc., to the City later in the fall.
WIBW
Harvesters annual fundraiser set to return to Topeka after rebranding
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters Food Network Four Good event is returning with a new name, format, and location. ‘Feastival’ is a two-day food and drink pop-up event that will be coming to Townsite Tower on October 21-22. The pop-up event will include a chef’s dinner, a family brunch...
WIBW
Kansas Tourism offers $10K marketing grant towards Kansas brewery, winery tour
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area wineries and breweries are getting a boost to their marketing budget thanks to a special grant from Kansas Tourism. The Kansas Tourism Division has given Visit Topeka, Explore Lawrence, Visit Emporia, and Visit Manhattan a $10,000 marketing grant that will be used to help promote what is being called the ‘Ale Trail.’ According to Bridgette Jobe, the Kansas Tourism director, this project collaboration among the four communities is a terrific way to encourage tourists in Kansas to visit other communities.
WIBW
Blind Tiger Brewery takes home multiple awards for its beer
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant took home two gold medals for its beer during The Great American Beer Festival on Saturday. John Dean, brewmaster, and Al Canizales, head brewer, attended the ceremony put on by the Brewers Association in Denver, Colorado. They received multiple awards, including 2022 Brewery of the Year in the large Brewpub Division.
WIBW
45th Street Bar and Grill closing its doors to the public
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owner of Topeka’s embattled 45th Street Bar and Grill said she is shutting the doors to the public and only taking carryout orders at this time. 45th Street has been in the news for several previous incidents at their establishment, most recently for a shooting at the south Topeka bar two weeks ago.
WIBW
City of Topeka to pass out 200 free home winterization kits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will pass out 200 free home winterization kits by appointment only. The City of Topeka says it has partnered with Kansas Gas Service to distribute 200 free weatherization kits to help residents of the Capital City prepare for winter. The City indicated...
WIBW
Lawrence Police Department expands SRO program
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Kansas Police Department’s partnership with Lawrence Public Schools is expanding. LKPD said there will now be an officer to each middle school and high school in Lawrence every day. This will mean adding two officers to the existing four. Lieutenant Myrone Grady, who...
WIBW
Stormont, Topeka Public Schools team up to give students head start on health care careers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A partnership between Stormont Vail and Topeka Public Schools is preparing high school seniors for a career after graduation, while also addressing the need for health care workers. Topeka West High School seniors Jason Fisher and Kayleigh Humphrey are part of the class. Both already had an...
WIBW
Emporia residents to meet candidates at upcoming forum
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia residents have been invited to meet candidates running for election at a forum with the League of Women Voters. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce says its Government Matters Committee has teamed up with the League of Women Voters to host a candidate forum for the upcoming election.
WIBW
Topeka Zoo to hold press conference with updates on new habitat
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Zoo will be holding a press conference on Friday, October 7 to provide updates on the Giraffe herd and its future move to a new habitat, Giraffe & Friends. Giraffe & Friends will serve as the year-round home to the Reticulated Giraffe and new “friends,”...
WIBW
Lance Leipold announces Gavin Potter no longer with program
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - During Tuesday’s weekly press conference, head coach Lance Leipold says Linebacker Gavin Potter is no longer with the program. “He’s left the program... there wasn’t a whole lot. He’s decided that he was going to redshirt and then move on,” Leipold said.
WIBW
Transportation Alternatives program projects coming to Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Today at Manhattan Catholic Schools, Governor Laura Kelly announced $28.5 million has been awarded for 32 Transportation Alternatives (TA) program projects across Kansas. The program provides funding for a variety of projects, including pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure for non-driver access to public transportation, and overall...
