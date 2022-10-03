ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Vinewood Fall Festival is helping Topeka businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local festival is not just providing fun festivities for the community, it’s also helping out Topeka businesses. The Vinewood Fall Festival returned this weekend. The event was held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Historic Vinewood. The event featured all types...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Axe & Ale, Evergy Plaza host annual Axetoberfest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Axe & Ale and Evergy Plaza kicked off the fall with their annual Axetoberfest. The event was their first since the pandemic. Topeka City Cornhole led off the event with their tournament, with the winner taking home a cash prize. The event also included axe-throwing, bobbing for apples (and prizes), food trucks and a live concert by Chance Encounter to close out the night.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

E-cycle event at City Hall to give back to low and middle income families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka partnered with local organizations to provide access to digital devices and internet. In an effort to help Topeka residents dispose of old desktops, laptops and other digital devices in a safe and eco-friendly way, PC’s for People held their e-cycle event Saturday Morning.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Topeka, KS
Education
Topeka, KS
Entertainment
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
City
Jewell, KS
Local
Kansas Education
Topeka, KS
Government
WIBW

Scott Magnet Elementary School celebrates diversity and culture

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with the help of some special guests. The Scott Dual Language Magnet Elementary School held its first ever Hispanic Heritage Cultural Tour. The event highlighted the diverse culture present at Scott Magnet, with the help of some community members.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Childcare Aware of Eastern Kansas holds its Designer Showhouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Childcare Aware of Eastern Kansas kicked off its Designer Showhouse event in style on Thursday night. Childcare Aware has four southwest Topeka homes decorated and ready for the public. The organization held a VIP party and house tour before its public tour Friday and Saturday. All...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka middle schoolers showcase science skills in egg drop competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area sixth graders had an ‘eggcellent’ time showing off their science skills while at school on Thursday. Landon Middle Schoolers participated in an egg drop competition on Thursday. The students used their engineering skills to craft a device designed to keep an egg from...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Gem & Mineral Society plans 65th anniversary show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An annual event is back for another run. The Topeka Gem and Mineral Society is holding its 65th anniversary show this weekend. The theme is Oceans of Kansas, a nod to the times when Kansas used to be covered by water. Society president Brad Davenport and show director Dave Dillon visited Eye on NE Kansas to share what to expect from the show, and how people can get involved in the group.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital City#Linus College#Carol Chapel#Neon Hemlock Press
WIBW

Downtown Topeka, Inc., president to move to role with City of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President of Downtown Topeka, Inc., Rhiannon Friedman will now be seen a lot more around City Hall. The City of Topeka says that on Thursday, Oct. 6, it hired Rhiannon Friedman as the City’s new Director of Development and Economic Growth. She will transition from her role as the president of Downtown Topeka, Inc., to the City later in the fall.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Harvesters annual fundraiser set to return to Topeka after rebranding

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters Food Network Four Good event is returning with a new name, format, and location. ‘Feastival’ is a two-day food and drink pop-up event that will be coming to Townsite Tower on October 21-22. The pop-up event will include a chef’s dinner, a family brunch...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas Tourism offers $10K marketing grant towards Kansas brewery, winery tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area wineries and breweries are getting a boost to their marketing budget thanks to a special grant from Kansas Tourism. The Kansas Tourism Division has given Visit Topeka, Explore Lawrence, Visit Emporia, and Visit Manhattan a $10,000 marketing grant that will be used to help promote what is being called the ‘Ale Trail.’ According to Bridgette Jobe, the Kansas Tourism director, this project collaboration among the four communities is a terrific way to encourage tourists in Kansas to visit other communities.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Blind Tiger Brewery takes home multiple awards for its beer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant took home two gold medals for its beer during The Great American Beer Festival on Saturday. John Dean, brewmaster, and Al Canizales, head brewer, attended the ceremony put on by the Brewers Association in Denver, Colorado. They received multiple awards, including 2022 Brewery of the Year in the large Brewpub Division.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WIBW

45th Street Bar and Grill closing its doors to the public

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owner of Topeka’s embattled 45th Street Bar and Grill said she is shutting the doors to the public and only taking carryout orders at this time. 45th Street has been in the news for several previous incidents at their establishment, most recently for a shooting at the south Topeka bar two weeks ago.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

City of Topeka to pass out 200 free home winterization kits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will pass out 200 free home winterization kits by appointment only. The City of Topeka says it has partnered with Kansas Gas Service to distribute 200 free weatherization kits to help residents of the Capital City prepare for winter. The City indicated...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Lawrence Police Department expands SRO program

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Kansas Police Department’s partnership with Lawrence Public Schools is expanding. LKPD said there will now be an officer to each middle school and high school in Lawrence every day. This will mean adding two officers to the existing four. Lieutenant Myrone Grady, who...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Emporia residents to meet candidates at upcoming forum

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia residents have been invited to meet candidates running for election at a forum with the League of Women Voters. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce says its Government Matters Committee has teamed up with the League of Women Voters to host a candidate forum for the upcoming election.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Zoo to hold press conference with updates on new habitat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Zoo will be holding a press conference on Friday, October 7 to provide updates on the Giraffe herd and its future move to a new habitat, Giraffe & Friends. Giraffe & Friends will serve as the year-round home to the Reticulated Giraffe and new “friends,”...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Lance Leipold announces Gavin Potter no longer with program

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - During Tuesday’s weekly press conference, head coach Lance Leipold says Linebacker Gavin Potter is no longer with the program. “He’s left the program... there wasn’t a whole lot. He’s decided that he was going to redshirt and then move on,” Leipold said.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Transportation Alternatives program projects coming to Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Today at Manhattan Catholic Schools, Governor Laura Kelly announced $28.5 million has been awarded for 32 Transportation Alternatives (TA) program projects across Kansas. The program provides funding for a variety of projects, including pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure for non-driver access to public transportation, and overall...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy