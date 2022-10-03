ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Austin broker wants homeowners to change racist deeds

Robie Dodson had been an Austin real estate agent for seven years when she spotted some disturbing language in a home’s deed. The document stated that no part of the property could be bought, sold or leased to anyone who was not of Caucasian blood. “I was totally shocked,”...
AUSTIN, TX
therealdeal.com

Property tax roundup: More cities cut rates

As rising real estate values threaten homeowners with much higher property tax bills, cities across Texas are trying to ease the pain by lowering their rates. ➤ The Austin suburb of Round Rock notched the deepest recent cut when it approved a new tax rate of $0.383244 per $100 valuation. The new rate is nearly 14 percent lower than the previous rate of $0.436323, though it is higher than the no-new-revenue rate of $0.363244.
ROUND ROCK, TX
therealdeal.com

Movers: Compass adds new agent to Austin team

Compass has hired Hannah Mickey Mendez to join its Austin office. Mendez more than doubled her sales volume since 2019 from $10M to $22M by 2021 at her previous position at Keller Williams, and is on pace to do over $25M in sales volume by the end of 2022, according to Compass.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy