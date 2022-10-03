As rising real estate values threaten homeowners with much higher property tax bills, cities across Texas are trying to ease the pain by lowering their rates. ➤ The Austin suburb of Round Rock notched the deepest recent cut when it approved a new tax rate of $0.383244 per $100 valuation. The new rate is nearly 14 percent lower than the previous rate of $0.436323, though it is higher than the no-new-revenue rate of $0.363244.

