WAAY-TV
Marshall County Health Dept. hosts drive-thru vaccine clinic; other options offered throughout week
One health department in North Alabama is making it easier for people to get their flu vaccine. On Thursday, Marshall County Health Department offered flu vaccines through a drive-thru clinic. Health officials say it's important to get the flu vaccine this year, especially when there's still the risk of getting...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Fire & Rescue responds to structure fire on Holiday Drive
Huntsville Fire & Rescue had multiple units on the scene of a structure fire Thursday night in the 3000 block of Holiday Drive. The public was asked to avoid the area while crews worked to clear the scene. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
39th annual Cullman County Band Exhibition hosts 9 area bands
CULLMAN, Ala. – The 39th annual Cullman County Band Exhibition took place Saturday at Cullman High School’s Oliver Woodard Stadium. The stands were filled with those excited to see the halftime shows the nine area bands spent the last few months perfecting. Like most years, the bands participated after having marched in the Cullman County Fair Parade earlier in the afternoon. The band lineup included: Cullman Middle SchoolHolly Pond High SchoolCold Springs High SchoolVinemont High SchoolGood Hope High SchoolHanceville High SchoolFairview High SchoolWest Point SchoolCullman High School Each band performed its unique show with elements curated by directors and members, with parents, other family and friends given the opportunity to appreciate their hard work. The high school bands have fielded their halftime shows at football games, but the Cullman County Band Exhibition allows band students and directors countywide to see and celebrate the shows of their peers. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Ribbon cut on re-opened Downtown Grill
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Downtown Grill and Side Bar officially re-opened to the public Monday, Oct. 3, with a Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony. The popular restaurant was closed for more than a year following a devastating fire. Downtown Grill Owners Justin and Sara Lee and their staff, representatives from the Chamber and Cullman Savings Bank were on-hand for the ceremony, and many others from the community came out to show their support. The restaurant featured a few soft openings over the last several days for family and friends and in coordination with Oktoberfest on Saturday. The Downtown Grill is located at 108 Fourth St. SW. The new phone number is 256-747-5533. Hours of operation will be: Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-midnight Sundays, closed For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thegrillandwings.
WAAY-TV
CSX to close multiple railroad crossings in Limestone County for overnight work
Five railroad crossings in Limestone County will be temporarily closed this week for work by CSX crews. CSX and the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency announced the closings Wednesday. They include Moyers Road, Nuclear Plant Road, Ingram Road, Laughmiller Road and Harris Station Road. Each closing is set for 8...
WAAY-TV
Firefighters respond to 60-acre fire near Ardmore
Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a "large outdoor vegetation fire" Thursday on Pulaski Pike. About 5 p.m. Thursday, officials said the fire was under control and had burned about 60 acres. About 50 hay bales will continue to smolder for several days. The fire started on land between...
WAAY-TV
Local ordinances needed before medical marijuana dispensaries can operate in North Alabama
More people are wanting to get into the medical marijuana business. As of Thursday, 344 requests for an application have been submitted. The majority of those are for a dispensary license, but even if a business gets that license, owners might not be able to use it. That's because the...
Two Vehicle Accident Cost the Life of a Local Piedmont Woman
Piedmont, AL – A two vehicle accident occurring on the early morning of September 26 has claimed the life of 73 year old Jo Ann Pogue-Pucket. According to the report from Police Chief Nathan Johnson, she was driving a 2012 Toyota turning left onto the 200 By Pass off US highway 278 when her vehicle was struck by an 18 wheel log truck. According to the report, it appears the driver of the big rig failed to stop at the stop sign causing the accident.
Family fun returns with the Cullman County Fair Oct. 6-15
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Fair, a premier county event recognized throughout the region as one of the South’s best, returns Thursday evening, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m. with its opening ceremony. The fair is officially a “senior citizen,” celebrating its 68th year under the Cullman Lions Club’s leadership at the club’s best estimate. Fair hours and highlights (according to the online calendar as of Oct. 5) include: Thursday, Oct. 6 5-10 p.m. Tiny and Petite Fair Princess Pageant at the Coca-Cola Theater at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 2-10 p.m. Miniature horse show in Tri Green Arena at 6...
WAAY-TV
Several acres on fire in Toney
Multiple agencies responded to battle the blaze. No injuries reported. The fire involved at least 30 acres and was only about 40% contained as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
WAFF
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators find human remains of missing person
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office found human remains on Sept. 30 that have been identified as a missing person. Investigators found the human remains in Blount County after receiving a tip. The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were positively identified as James Tracy Denson.
WAAY-TV
Human remains found in Blount County identified as missing Marshall County man
Two months after he was last seen, law enforcement has confirmed the human remains found in Blount County on Sept. 30 are that of James Tracy Denson. Denson was reported missing Sept. 2 in Marshall County. He was last seen in early August in Guntersville. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office...
WAAY-TV
Police looking for suspect in overnight North Huntsville shooting
Police are searching for the man they say shot a woman in the leg early Friday morning. According to Huntsville Police, a man and woman were arguing at the Wavaho gas station near the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Carmichael Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Friday. The woman got in her...
Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy shows News 19 a day in her life on patrol
Have you ever wondered what a day in the life looks like for a Sheriff's Deputy?
Little Pink Dress raises funds for local cancer patients
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Bosom Buddies Foundation (CCBBF) held its third annual Little Pink Dress Benefit Tuesday night at Loft 212, with proceeds marked for the day-to-day living expenses such as utility bills, transportation costs, food cards and other approved needs, for Cullman County residents in cancer treatment. “All of our money stays in Cullman County. We help Cullman County patients. We don’t care if they go to Birmingham or if they go out of state, we will help them as much as we can. If they live on the outskirts of Cullman County and come into Cullman for...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville police aim to boost trust, transparency with community at National Night Out
On Tuesday, Huntsville Police hosted a National Night Out event at the Jaycee Community Building at John Hunt Park. The event helps create trust, transparency and open communication between police and the community they serve. Everyone is welcome to attend, especially those involved in community watch. The community liaison for...
cityofgadsden.com
Noccalula Falls Park closure extended until holiday season
The closure of Noccalula Falls Park has been extended, and the Park will remain closed after Oct. 8 to allow for the continued construction of new train tracks. The park will open temporarily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, for the Trick or Treat Village, which will take place without the trains.
WAAY-TV
Search continues for Crossville man last seen near DeKalb Regional Hospital
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding Tyler Austin Britt, 24, of Crossville. Britt was last seen walking away from DeKalb Regional Hospital about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 21. His last known location was Burt Hill Drive in Fort Payne. Britt is described as being about...
Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County
The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
I-65/Bethel interchange would help with traffic, officials say as study moves forward
Putting exits on Interstate 65 at Bethel Road would provide needed alternatives for traffic in a growing area of Morgan County, officials say, and plans for a feasibility study on the potential interchange moved forward last week. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at...
