Marshall County, AL

The Cullman Tribune

39th annual Cullman County Band Exhibition hosts 9 area bands

CULLMAN, Ala. – The 39th annual Cullman County Band Exhibition took place Saturday at Cullman High School’s Oliver Woodard Stadium. The stands were filled with those excited to see the halftime shows the nine area bands spent the last few months perfecting. Like most years, the bands participated after having marched in the Cullman County Fair Parade earlier in the afternoon. The band lineup included: Cullman Middle SchoolHolly Pond High SchoolCold Springs High SchoolVinemont High SchoolGood Hope High SchoolHanceville High SchoolFairview High SchoolWest Point SchoolCullman High School Each band performed its unique show with elements curated by directors and members, with parents, other family and friends given the opportunity to appreciate their hard work. The high school bands have fielded their halftime shows at football games, but the Cullman County Band Exhibition allows band students and directors countywide to see and celebrate the shows of their peers. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Ribbon cut on re-opened Downtown Grill

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Downtown Grill and Side Bar officially re-opened to the public Monday, Oct. 3, with a Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony. The popular restaurant was closed for more than a year following a devastating fire.  Downtown Grill Owners Justin and Sara Lee and their staff, representatives from the Chamber and Cullman Savings Bank were on-hand for the ceremony, and many others from the community came out to show their support.   The restaurant featured a few soft openings over the last several days for family and friends and in coordination with Oktoberfest on Saturday.   The Downtown Grill is located at 108 Fourth St. SW. The new phone number is 256-747-5533.    Hours of operation will be:    Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m.   Friday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-midnight   Sundays, closed   For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thegrillandwings.   
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Firefighters respond to 60-acre fire near Ardmore

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a "large outdoor vegetation fire" Thursday on Pulaski Pike. About 5 p.m. Thursday, officials said the fire was under control and had burned about 60 acres. About 50 hay bales will continue to smolder for several days. The fire started on land between...
ARDMORE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Two Vehicle Accident Cost the Life of a Local Piedmont Woman

Piedmont, AL – A two vehicle accident occurring on the early morning of September 26 has claimed the life of 73 year old Jo Ann Pogue-Pucket. According to the report from Police Chief Nathan Johnson, she was driving a 2012 Toyota turning left onto the 200 By Pass off US highway 278 when her vehicle was struck by an 18 wheel log truck. According to the report, it appears the driver of the big rig failed to stop at the stop sign causing the accident.
PIEDMONT, AL
Judy Smith
The Cullman Tribune

Family fun returns with the Cullman County Fair Oct. 6-15

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Fair, a premier county event recognized throughout the region as one of the South’s best, returns Thursday evening, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m. with its opening ceremony. The fair is officially a “senior citizen,” celebrating its 68th year under the Cullman Lions Club’s leadership at the club’s best estimate.   Fair hours and highlights (according to the online calendar as of Oct. 5) include:  Thursday, Oct. 6 5-10 p.m.  Tiny and Petite Fair Princess Pageant at the Coca-Cola Theater at 7 p.m.  Friday, Oct. 7 5-10 p.m.  Saturday, Oct. 8 2-10 p.m.  Miniature horse show in Tri Green Arena at 6...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Several acres on fire in Toney

Multiple agencies responded to battle the blaze. No injuries reported. The fire involved at least 30 acres and was only about 40% contained as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
TONEY, AL
WAAY-TV

Police looking for suspect in overnight North Huntsville shooting

Police are searching for the man they say shot a woman in the leg early Friday morning. According to Huntsville Police, a man and woman were arguing at the Wavaho gas station near the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Carmichael Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Friday. The woman got in her...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Little Pink Dress raises funds for local cancer patients

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Bosom Buddies Foundation (CCBBF) held its third annual Little Pink Dress Benefit Tuesday night at Loft 212, with proceeds marked for the day-to-day living expenses such as utility bills, transportation costs, food cards and other approved needs, for Cullman County residents in cancer treatment. “All of our money stays in Cullman County. We help Cullman County patients. We don’t care if they go to Birmingham or if they go out of state, we will help them as much as we can. If they live on the outskirts of Cullman County and come into Cullman for...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
cityofgadsden.com

Noccalula Falls Park closure extended until holiday season

The closure of Noccalula Falls Park has been extended, and the Park will remain closed after Oct. 8 to allow for the continued construction of new train tracks. The park will open temporarily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, for the Trick or Treat Village, which will take place without the trains.
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County

The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL

