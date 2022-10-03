Read full article on original website
Los Hermanos Familia hosting Hispanic Heritage Month concert on Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Los Hermanos Familia will host their annual Hispanic Heritage Month Free Outdoor Concert on Saturday, October 8. According to a press release from Los Hermanos Familia, the concert will take place a LHUCA Plaza from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. The address is 511 Avenue K.
Fun fall events happening in Lubbock, South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas— The fall season is officially here, and Halloween is around the corner! Take a look at events happening in Lubbock and its surrounding areas. The Brownfield news announced the 5th annual Trick or “Tractor Treat” will take place at the Farmhouse Vineyards on Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Blackwater Draw benefit concert for National Veterans Wellness and Healing Center
LUBBOCK, Texas— Blackwater Draw is back at the Cactus along with Caldwell Collective for a night of incredible music. All proceed from the show will benefit the National Veterans Wellness & Healing Center in Angel Fire, NM. For tickets visit the Cactus Theater website.
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Oct. 9-15
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of October 9th through the 15th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. Here is the...
Trends and Friends is sharing fun events for this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas—There is so much to do this time of year! From trunk or treats, to sports, to shopping, to pet adoptions and so much more. Every Thursday we will share a few events that might be fun for you to be part of. Have a safe and fun weekend!
The KLBK Adopt-A-Thon is this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— You can adopt a pet from the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center and be part of the Adopt-A-Thon goal. Adopt this weekend through Saturday, October 8 at the KLBK Adopt-A-Thon. You will receive free adoption and microchips. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
Cotton Court hotel hosting Wine and Wag Happy Hour
LUBBOCK, Texas—Bring your furry friend to enjoy dog treats, and fun in the courtyard while you sip the finest wines in Lubbock. Wine & Way will take place at the Cotton Court Hotel every Thursday until the end of the year from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Bar dog wine available while supplies last. For more information visit the Facebook event page.
Latino Lubbock shares more on Hispanic Heritage month and more
LUBBOCK, Texas—Hispanic Heritage month is still going strong. Plus, learn more on Bilingual Child month. Make sure to pick up your copy of Latino Lubbock or visit their website at latinolubbock.net for more event information and other updates.
U&I Conference, Mike Bazar with Bazar Solutions will be speaking
LUBBOCK, Texas—Keeping kids safe online is important and Mike Bazar with Bazar Solutions will be sharing ways to make this happen. Plus, there are cybersecurity dangers that he will address. Learn more from Mike at the U&I Conference on Tuesday, October 18. Get you tickets and more information at uandiconference.com.
Clint Roof joins the faculty at Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine
AMARILLO and LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo recently announced the addition of Clint Roof as an an assistant professor of general veterinary practice. According to a press release and the Texas Tech Today website, Roof will help new veterinarians become confident...
The Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center needs our help
LUBBOCK, Texas—Not ready to adopt a fur baby? There are other ways we can provide our help to the Lubbock Animal Service. They are over packed and are always in need of volunteers to play with the dogs and cats. They even need foster fur baby parents to help with the over crowding. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
UMC Health System listed among 2022 Best Companies to Work For
LUBBOCK, Texas — UMC Health System was named one of the 2022 Best Companies to Work For by the Texas Association of Business. According to a press release from UMC Health System, 100 companies are identified, recognized and honored as the best places of employment in Texas. “I am...
Petticoats on the Prairie is October 14-15
LUBBOCK, Texas—Always a favorite event, Petticoats on the Prairie is happening October 14-15 at The Mallet Event Center in Levelland. You can expect more that 80 vendors with vintage and repurposed furniture, antiques, boutique items, holiday decor, food trucks and so much more. Find out more at petticoatsontheprairie.com or on their Facebook page: Petticoats on the Prairie.
Meet this kitten and give it a forever home
This is just one of several kittens and cats that are at the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center. You can be part of the KLBK Adopt-A-Thon at the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center through Saturday, October 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The goal is to place all dogs and cats with a new home this weekend. They are offering free adoptions and free microchips. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
United Way Lubbock is partnering with Lubbock County schools to read books
LUBBOCK, Texas—In the fall semester, United Way partners with Lubbock County school districts for United We Read. The program volunteers with every second grade grade classroom in the county, reading, doing crafts and every child leaves with a book. The event will take place October 27. To volunteer on the day or ahead of time visit the website.
Craig Ray Custom Homes believes in creating good designs with quality
LUBBOCK, Texas- Craig Ray Homes is your premiere custom home builder. Craig Ray brings you the freshest designs for interiors and exteriors, ranging from the traditional to the ultra-modern. The goal is to build your dream home, and it starts with your personal vision. For more information visit the website.
Fort Hood to be renamed after TTU graduate, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
LUBBOCK, Texas — Fort Hood Army Post is officially set to be renamed after General Richard E. Cavazos, a graduate of Texas Tech University and the first Hispanic four-star general in Texas. After the name. by the Naming Commission in June, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced approval of...
Reliant Energy holds ribbon cutting for new Lubbock office
LUBBOCK, Texas— Reliant Energy held a ribbon cutting for its new Lubbock office on Friday. “The new office signifies Reliant’s commitment to serving the local community as areas of Lubbock transition to a competitive retail electricity market next year,” the press release said. The press release also...
Hispanic Heritage Month: ‘The best way to teach people about my culture is through the food’
LUBBOCK, Texas — Seven years ago, Marienid Penalbert took a chance on herself and left Puerto Rico for the Hub City for better opportunities. Penalbert has expressed her Puerto Rican culture to Lubbockites for the last 7 years describing her people as, “very happy people. We love to feed people. We are bubbly. And it’s a culture that we’re very familiar. We love to welcome, everyone. And that’s part of who I am.”
Are you thinking about adopting a fur baby?
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Animal Service provides a temporary home for dogs and cats until they find suitable and permanent new homes. You can be part of the KLBK Adopt-A-Thon at the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center through Saturday, October 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can adopt, set up play dates and even foster. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
