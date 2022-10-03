This is just one of several kittens and cats that are at the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center. You can be part of the KLBK Adopt-A-Thon at the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center through Saturday, October 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The goal is to place all dogs and cats with a new home this weekend. They are offering free adoptions and free microchips. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO