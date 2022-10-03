ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

WKRN

Man banned from Kroger stores charged after potato chip theft

A Nashville man accused of stealing $83 worth of potato chips from a Kroger is currently facing a felony charge.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Crash causes injuries, lane closures on Tiny Town Road

Crash causes injuries, lane closures on Tiny Town Road.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

2 arrested, 2 sought in Hendersonville shoplifting crimes

Two people were arrested and two more are being sought for various shoplifting crimes in Hendersonville.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville volunteers bringing showers to those in need in Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The road to recovery in Florida will take lots of time, money, and help from volunteers, many of whom are coming from Tennessee. That includes members of an organization called Shower Up Nashville, which typically doesn’t respond to natural disasters, until now. Shower Up...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Head-on crash along Tiny Town Road leads to injuries

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple people have been hospitalized following a head-on collision in Clarksville Friday morning, according to authorities. On Friday, Oct. 7, the Clarksville Police Department said officers were dispatched to the crash at Tiny Town Road and Barkers Mill Road shortly after 9 a.m. Police reported...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 killed, 3 injured in Tiny Town Road crash

1 killed, 3 injured in Tiny Town Road crash
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Preventing dog bites: Learning to listen to dogs' warnings

Preventing dog bites: Learning to listen to dogs' warnings
While dogs may be man's best friend, we don't always understand one another.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Grand Ole Opry pays tribute to country music legend Loretta Lynn

Just days after Loretta Lynn passed away at her Tennessee ranch, some of country music's biggest stars gathered at the Grand Ole Opry to remember the beloved icon.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville Humane taking in dogs from Florida

Some dogs who escaped Hurricane Ian may be up for adoption soon in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Tunnel to Towers 5k

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tunnel to Towers helps donate mortgage-free homes to gold star families and families of fallen first responders. Next weekend, the organization will be hosting a 5k and all proceeds go toward the Tunnel to Towers foundation. The 5k will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville beginning at 8 a.m. Click here to register.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Metro police searching for convenience store shooting suspect

Metro police are searching for a man involved in a shooting at a North Nashville convenience store on Sept. 28.
NASHVILLE, TN

