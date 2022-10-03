Man killed in shooting at Goodman Campus Mart

GOODMAN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Goodman.

The shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2 at Campus Mart on Highway 51.

Goodman Police Chief Willie Mack said at this time, investigators believe the victim was ambushed. Mack said the victim returned fire, but he was shot and killed.

Holmes County Coroner Dexter Howard identified the victim as Keyun Jones. His body was sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is assisting the Goodman Police Department with the case.

