ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodman, MS

Man killed in shooting at Goodman Campus Mart

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ig9ZG_0iKXWzX100

GOODMAN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Goodman.

The shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2 at Campus Mart on Highway 51.

Man killed in Natchez motorcycle accident

Goodman Police Chief Willie Mack said at this time, investigators believe the victim was ambushed. Mack said the victim returned fire, but he was shot and killed.

Holmes County Coroner Dexter Howard identified the victim as Keyun Jones. His body was sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is assisting the Goodman Police Department with the case.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured on Friday. The shooting happened at the Jubilee Gas Station on Highway 80. Officer Sam Brown said an unknown man was seen on store surveillance fighting with three individuals in the parking lot. Brown said the unidentified […]
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Plenty of DUIs and Dope in Neshoba Arrests

THOMAS SISTRUNK, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, PPD. Bond $0. BRODY ALLEN SMITH, 29, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000. NATHAN KEITH SMITH, 31, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. MERCUTIO S STOLIBY, 39,...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WAPT

Man killed in Capitol Police shooting was father of two

JACKSON, Miss. — The father of a 25-year-old killed in aCapitol Police shooting wants people to remember the man his son was. Jaylen Lewis was killed Sept. 25 in the shooting that is under review by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The officers involved are on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Goodman, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police agree to limit roadblocks after lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) agreed to a settlement to change the way roadblocks are handled in the city. The settlement, filed by the Mississippi Center of Justice and MacArthur Justice Center, accused the police department of targeting majority Black and low-income communities. The plaintiffs said JPD agreed to change its […]
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Conehatta man found guilty of shooting with intent to kill

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Conehatta man was found guilty on several federal charges in a federal trial that began Monday in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, used a handgun to shoot another member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians multiple times. Anderson was indicted in June 2021 for assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.
CONEHATTA, MS
WJTV 12

Rankin County woman accused of stabbing roommate

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a woman after they said she stabbed her roommate Wednesday morning. The incident happened in 200 block of Central Avenue in the unincorporated area of Florence. Deputies were told that a person had been stabbed by their roommate. Once they arrived at the scene, deputies found a […]
FLORENCE, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after being found shot inside vehicle on Norway Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning. Officer Sam Brown said 22-year-old Rayquean Houston was found shot multiple times in his vehicle in front of a home on Norway Drive. Police do not know the exact location where Houston was shot. Brown said Houston […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Goodman Campus Mart#Goodman Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WAPT

Man found shot multiple times in his car dies at hospital

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting. Rayquean Houston, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday morning. Houston was sitting in his vehicle in the 4700 block of Norway Drive when he was found, but it's not known where the actual shooting took place, according to police public information Officer Sam Brown.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 55 North near the Pearl Street exit Wednesday in a possible road rage incident. Police found a white Nissan Altima with multiple bullet holes on I-55, occupied by the driver Terrance Brown. Brown suffered...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man injured in possible road rage shooting on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot on Interstate 55 in Jackson. The shooting happened on I-55 northbound near the Pearl Street exit. Police found a white Nissan Altima occupied by Terrence Brown, who had been injured. Brown was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

22-year-old man dies after found in vehicle outside Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in a vehicle outside a Jackson home. Rayquean Houston, 22, was found with several gunshot wounds in his vehicle in front of a home on Norway Drive, police say. He was rushed to the...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Father of Jaylen Lewis demands answers after son’s shooting death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The father of Jaylen Lewis wants to know about Capitol Police’s checks and balances after his son was shot and killed by one of the department’s officers. According to Lewis’ family, Capitol Police shot into his vehicle and hit him in the head. He died later at a hospital. Family members […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after dogs found with injuries in Madison

Warning: The following pictures may be disturbing to viewers. MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested a man for animal cruelty during a traffic stop. On October 4, an officer stopped a vehicle around 11:30 a.m. on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108-mile marker. During the stop, the officer searched the vehicle. Investigators said the […]
MADISON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Indiana man found with malnourished dogs, drugs arrested during Mississippi interstate traffic stop

An Indiana man was arrested after he was found with drugs and 11 dogs — many of them malnourished — during a traffic stop on the Mississippi interstate. On October 4, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, an officer with the Madison Police Department Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108-mile marker in the City of Madison.
MADISON, MS
WAPT

Richard's Disposal employee shot while on break, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting. The shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of West Northside Drive. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said a Richard's Disposal employee was on his lunch break when he was shot in the leg. Hearn said 24-year-old Bobby Jones was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Child Molestation and DUI Child Endangerment in Leake and Attala Arrests

KIM A EDWARDS, 47, of McCool, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000. TROY D EDWARDS, 33, of McCool, Shoplifting, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000. GREGORY J ERVIN, 48, of Brandon, DUI – 1st,...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos. Police said the teenagers, who had already been expelled, made comments voicing retribution for a fight that happened on campus Tuesday morning between two gangs. They also recorded themselves showing...
LOUISVILLE, MS
WAPT

Man hospitalized after possible road rage shooting on I-55 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating what they believe is a road rage shooting. Police confirmed the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 55 near the Pearl Street exit. According to Assistant Chief Joseph Wade, Terrence Brown was driving a white Nissan Altima when someone in...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy