Washington Lawmakers Talk About Lowering BAC Level
In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
WA Election Officials Plan Voter Trust Campaign
(Seattle, WA) -- Election officials in Washington are assuring voters that the election system is secure. Secretary of State Steve Hobbs spoke this morning at a round table on election security. He discussed baseless and unproven claims of voter fraud from the 2020 election as a reason why misinformation has been prevalent during this year's primary cycle. They also believe misinformation will impact the general election cycle for the midterms. Ballots will be sent out in the coming weeks. Election day is November 8th.
WSDA Marking 12 Years of Taste Washington Day
Locally grown food will take center stage at cafeterias across the Evergreen state Wednesday as Taste Washington Day returns. According to the Washington state Department of Agriculture, the annual celebration of farm to school connections is a chance to enjoy and learn about the bounty and diversity of healthy and delicious Washington grown foods.
Washington Rolls Out New Tool To Help Forest Landowners
The Washington Department of Natural Resources has a new web platform designed to help private forest landowners. The Landowner Assistance Portal is a collaborative effort between the Forest Resilience and Forest Regulation divisions of DNR. Many of the most popular programs offered or administered by the agency reside in one or both of those divisions. DNR’s Natalie Johnson said there are a vast number of programs and resources available to private landowners, but finding them can be difficult.
OSPI Wants $100 Million to Expand Programs
Chris Reykdal, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, made his monetary wish list for the State legislature public at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. The ask is for $100 Million to help end out of pocket cost for parents of high school students that wish to take part in a number of programs that give them college credit while still in the K-12 system.
