No. 14 NC State-FSU game delayed by lighting issue
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – The kickoff of the Atlantic Coast Conference game between No. 14 North Carolina State and Florida State has been delayed because of a problem with the Wolfpack’s stadium lights. The game was set to kick off after 8 p.m. But as the sun went...
Coach Jones talks loss to Virginia, strategy before next game
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Shaw Bears lost a heartbreaker to Virginia State last week in the final seconds of the game. We asked Bears head man Adrian Jones how his guys are dealing with the setback, what they need to improve on and how they plan on getting a win against the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls on the road in Charlotte.
NC State football goals stay the same despite Clemson loss
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State’s loss at Clemson has the Tigers firmly in the driver’s seat for a trip to the ACC Championship game. Winning the Atlantic Division was a goal the Pack had hoped to attain, so does the Clemson setback end that dream?
Watch: NC Central looks ahead after setback
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–The Eagles had their first setback of the season against Campbell. NC Central head coach Trei Oliver talks with us about what they learned, how they are dealing with it moving forward and what they are doing with the week before they get in to conference play next week.
UNC diver Emily Grund makes waves in return to diving after cancer
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday, October 8th 2022 UNC Swim and Dive is hosting a Swim Across America Event to benefit the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. From the outside looking in, it looks like your everyday philanthropic endeavor, but this one means just a little more to UNC Swim and Dive because it’s personal. They’ve seen firsthand what the Lineberger can mean for someone battling Cancer.
Raleigh families facing food insecurity see service providing healthy options expand across city
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Access to healthy food can be difficult for families. According to Wake County, 12 percent of residents are food insecure. Neighborfood Express delivers free food, diapers and books to families facing food insecurity in Raleigh. The Marcus Harris foundation started the program in Nov. 2020 to help families facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Part of I-95 to be resurfaced in Johnston County, NCDOT says
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County can be resurfaced next month, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. On Friday, the agency announced they were granted a $7.3 million contract this week to resurface about 2.5 miles of I-95 in Selma. Officials...
Raleigh artist creates mural one year after injuries in accident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local Raleigh muralist is getting recognition for a major project underway. Taylor White has always had a passion and skill for artistry so it came as a no brainier to make a living out of it. However, after taking almost a year off because of a major accident, she’s back and ready to make as statement in the city– one paint brush at a time.
Crews respond to car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. in a parking area at 4325 Glenwood Ave., which is the mall, officials said. The car fire was in a mall parking deck,...
1 stabbed in fight near a Raleigh club, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re working to identify the suspect in a stabbing early Saturday morning near a club. At about 2:16 a.m., officers said they were called to a club near the 500 block of Glenwood Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Investigators said...
Raleigh police to host rabies and microchip clinic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department Animal Control Unit will host a rabies and microchip clinic next Sunday. The clinic will be at Roberts Park at 1300 East Martin Street from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 16. The Animal Control Unit will have 300 doses of $5 rabies...
Students and staff celebrate Wake County principal of the year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday, Wake County Public Schools announced the 2022-23 Principal of the Year. Dr. Annice Williams, who is the principal at Bugg Magnet Elementary, took home the title. Friday morning, students knew just the way to celebrate her big achievement. Teachers, students and staff members...
Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
Johnston County community dedicates mural, rose garden to Hollywood icon Ava Gardner
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — An icon during Hollywood’s Golden Era was honored in Smithfield. Ava Gardner would have turned 100-years-old in December, but the Johnston County community celebrates her birthday each year, a little early. On Saturday, the day Governor Roy Cooper had proclaimed “Ava Gardner Day,” local...
Holly Springs company develops human bird flu vaccine
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The White House is developing a bird flu vaccine as part of its plan to prepare and plan for future pandemics, and a Holly Springs company has been tapped to manufacture those doses. North Carolina ranks first in the nation for poultry sales but...
Raleigh newborn with rare liver disease fighting for life, transplant likely needed
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lindsey Westendorf and Greg Baker welcomed their child, Corbin, into the world on July 1, but it didn’t take long to notice serious symptoms. “I remember looking over to you and saying something is absolutely wrong,” Westendorf said. After extensive testing, doctors discovered...
1 dead after car crashes, plunges into water near Wake Forest, state troopers say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a car that plunged into a body of water after crashing near a bridge in Wake Forest has been reported dead by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. State troopers said the single-car wreck took place Thursday morning at approximately 7:48...
Raleigh entrepreneur’s passion for skateboarding inspires community event
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you meet Jalan Ward you’ll notice he’s wearing the name of his company, The Proud Black Brand. You will also likely notice a skateboard. “Skateboarding for me was an attachment. I devoured it. I started studying it, playing the games, started watching TV,” Ward said. “I love it! It gives me a thrill. It lets me step outside of my comfort zone. It lets me think. It helps me with my mental health.”
Durham mom writes mental health book in hopes of helping youth
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been five months since Wa’Quita McCauley published her first book, “Writefully Honest,” and she has already sold hundreds of copies. The Durham mom said “Writefully Honest” is an interactive mental health book for kids ages 11-18 and it’s geared toward addressing their mental health and well being. The book asks kids questions and it allows them to think and express their feelings about different things.
Tropical Storm Julia could become hurricane in Caribbean this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Julia has officially formed in the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. Julia’s maximum sustained winds are at 40 mph and the system is moving to the west at 18 mph. Hurricane forecasters expect Julia to strengthen into a minimal, Category...
