Aaron Nola Rises to the Occasion, Propels Phillies to NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Divisional Series as Aaron Nola tosses another gem.
numberfire.com
Owen Miller sitting for Guardians on Saturday in Wild Card Game 2
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Miller is being replaced at designated hitter by Will Brennan versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. In 472 plate appearances this season, Miller...
numberfire.com
Santiago Espinal in Blue Jays' Saturday lineup for Wild Card Game 2
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Espinal is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. Our models project Espinal for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh in Phillies' Saturday Wild Card Game 2 lineup
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Marsh is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. Our models project Marsh for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs,...
numberfire.com
Cardinals bench Dylan Carlson on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is not starting in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Carlson will take a break after Lars Nootbaar was shifted to center field and Juan Yepez was aligned in right. Per Baseball Savant in four at-bats, Carlson has recorded a...
numberfire.com
Taylor Walls sitting for Tampa Bay Saturday afternoon in Wild Card Game 2
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Taylor Walls is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Walls is being replaced at second base by Isaac Paredes versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 466 plate appearances this season, Walls...
numberfire.com
Isaac Paredes starting Saturday for Tampa Bay in Wild Card Game 2
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Paredes is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. Our models project Paredes for...
numberfire.com
Will Brennan starting for Cleveland Saturday in Wild Card Game 2
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Brennan is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Our models project Brennan for...
numberfire.com
Josh Bell starting for San Diego Friday night in Wild Card Game 1
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Bell is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order vesus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Bell for 1.0...
numberfire.com
Juan Yepez operating right field in St. Louis' Saturday Wild Card Game 2 lineup
St. Louis Cardinals utility-man Juan Yepez is batting sixth in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Yepez will man right field after Lars Nootbaar was moved to center and Dylan Carlson was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Aaron Nola, our models project Yepez to score...
numberfire.com
Ha-Seong Kim in Padres' Friday lineup for Wild Card Game 1
San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is starting Friday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Kim is getting the nod at shortstop, batting seventh in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Kim for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs,...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 10/8/22
Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and help give you a starting point when you're building lineups. Be sure to also incorporate our great tools into your research process. Whether you're looking for daily projections, the latest starting lineups and weather, or batting and...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Will Brennan on Guardians' bench in Wild Card Game 1
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. The lefty-hitting Brennan will take a seat against the Rays' southpaw. Steven Kwan will move over to left field while Owen Miller works as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter. Oscar Gonzalez will start in right field again and bat out of the cleanup spot.
numberfire.com
Darin Ruf taking over Mets' designated hitting role in Saturday's Wild Card Game 2 lineup
New York Mets utility-man Darin Ruf is batting eighth in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two lineup against the San Diego Padres. Ruf will start as New York's designated hitter after Dan Vogelbach was benched versus Padres' lefty Blake Snell. numberFire's models project Ruf to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Padres send Wil Myers to bench on Saturday night
San Diego Padres utility-man Wil Myers is not starting in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the New York Mets. Myers will watch from the bench after Brandon Drury was picked as San Diego's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant in four at-bats, Myers has produced a 0.057...
numberfire.com
David Peralta sitting for Rays in Game 1 of Wild Card
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Peralta will take a seat while Randy Arozarena rolls over to left field and hits third. Manuel Margot will be in right field and hit sixth. Jose Siri will enter the lineup to cover center field and bat ninth.
numberfire.com
Tyler Naquin left off Mets' Wild Card Series roster
New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is not on the team's roster for the Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres. With the return of Starling Marte to the team, Naquin became expendable. He will not be playing this weekend barring an injury to someone currently on the roster.
numberfire.com
MLB Betting Guide: Friday 10/7/22
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given...
numberfire.com
A.J. Green (knee) not on final Week 5 injury report for Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green is set to play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Green left Week 3 early due to a knee injury and did not return. Then, he sat out the entirety of Week 4. However, the veteran is apparently back at full strength, as he wasn't even listed on the team's final Week 5 injury report. Green's return to the field will likely mean Greg Dortch sees less work.
NFL・
numberfire.com
Dan Vogelbach out of Mets' Saturday's Wild Card Game 2 lineup
New York Mets first baseman Dan Vogelbach is not starting in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the San Diego Padres. Vogelbach will sit on the bench after Darin Ruf was chosen as Saturday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant in four at-bats this postseason, Vogelbach has recorded a .120...
