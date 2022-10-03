ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wcmu.org

Northern Michigan airports to offer non-stop flights again

Regional airports in Pellston, Sault St. Marie and Alpena will begin offering non-stop flights again starting tomorrow. In August, SkyWest announced that Delta Airlines would no longer offer direct flights out of northern Michigan’s regional airports to places like Detroit and Minneapolis. Several state lawmakers urged the U.S. Department...
PELLSTON, MI
UPMATTERS

Preparing for the first U.P. snowfall of the season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The first snowfall in the U.P. is forecasted to happen early Friday morning. Although this event will be just a light dusting of snow in mostly the higher terrain areas and areas away from the lakes, the first snow is a good indication of when you need to start preparing for the heavier winter weather.
MARQUETTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Gwinn, MI
City
Marquette, MI
Marquette, MI
Lifestyle
WLUC

Police: 2 injured, 2 arrested after Ishpeming armed robbery, stabbing

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Ishpeming men are in jail after an armed robbery Monday night. Two victims are expected to be OK, police say. According to the Ishpeming Police Department, officers were called to the alley behind 427 W. Empire St. at 7:24 p.m. Monday. Police found a 20-year-old Ishpeming man with a cut on his forearm from a knife. He also had been pepper sprayed.
ISHPEMING, MI
wnmufm.org

Accused armed robbers appear in Marquette District Court

MARQUETTE, MI— Two Ishpeming men have been arraigned on charges connected to an armed robbery in the city Monday night. Bailey Aho-Carello, 19, and Nolan Aho-Carello, 18, are both charged with armed robbery and two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. They’re accused of stealing 14 ounces of marijuana wax from a residence on West Empire Street.
MARQUETTE, MI
wnmufm.org

Armed robbery injures 2 people in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, MI— Two people were injured in an armed robbery in Ishpeming Monday night. City Police were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to the alley behind 427 W. Empire Street on a report of an assault with a weapon. They found a 20-year-old man with a cut in his forearm and an 18-year-old woman whose hand was stabbed. The man had also been pepper sprayed. They were taken to UPHS-Bell for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
ISHPEMING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy