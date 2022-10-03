Read full article on original website
Related
wcmu.org
Northern Michigan airports to offer non-stop flights again
Regional airports in Pellston, Sault St. Marie and Alpena will begin offering non-stop flights again starting tomorrow. In August, SkyWest announced that Delta Airlines would no longer offer direct flights out of northern Michigan’s regional airports to places like Detroit and Minneapolis. Several state lawmakers urged the U.S. Department...
WLUC
DNR asking for information in barrel-dumping incident in Marquette County
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Departments of Natural Resources and Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy were notified Wednesday about two 55-gallon drums that appeared to have been intentionally dumped in a ditch off Marquette County Road 565, in Richmond Township, near Palmer. A small release of chemical substances...
And So It Begins: Michigan’s First Snow Due Thursday
Fall color season hasn't reached its peak yet, and here comes the first snow forecast. Welcome to Michigan!. The National Weather Service In Marquette Says Snow Will Come Thursday Night. The great little blast of warmth we've been enjoying this week is about to end, as the north winds will...
UPMATTERS
Preparing for the first U.P. snowfall of the season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The first snowfall in the U.P. is forecasted to happen early Friday morning. Although this event will be just a light dusting of snow in mostly the higher terrain areas and areas away from the lakes, the first snow is a good indication of when you need to start preparing for the heavier winter weather.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Police: 2 injured, 2 arrested after Ishpeming armed robbery, stabbing
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Ishpeming men are in jail after an armed robbery Monday night. Two victims are expected to be OK, police say. According to the Ishpeming Police Department, officers were called to the alley behind 427 W. Empire St. at 7:24 p.m. Monday. Police found a 20-year-old Ishpeming man with a cut on his forearm from a knife. He also had been pepper sprayed.
wnmufm.org
Accused armed robbers appear in Marquette District Court
MARQUETTE, MI— Two Ishpeming men have been arraigned on charges connected to an armed robbery in the city Monday night. Bailey Aho-Carello, 19, and Nolan Aho-Carello, 18, are both charged with armed robbery and two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. They’re accused of stealing 14 ounces of marijuana wax from a residence on West Empire Street.
wnmufm.org
Armed robbery injures 2 people in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, MI— Two people were injured in an armed robbery in Ishpeming Monday night. City Police were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to the alley behind 427 W. Empire Street on a report of an assault with a weapon. They found a 20-year-old man with a cut in his forearm and an 18-year-old woman whose hand was stabbed. The man had also been pepper sprayed. They were taken to UPHS-Bell for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0