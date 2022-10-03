ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two local hospitals recover from nursing shortage, caused by pandemic

By Briaunna Malone
 5 days ago

Two local hospitals are recovering from staffing shortages among nurses after being impacted by the pandemic, like many others.

UPMC Hamot and Saint Vincent Hospital are making up for their pandemic-related losses by offering incentivized programs to attract and recruit nurses from their programs.

Though the height of the pandemic may be over, Saint Vincent Hospital is continuing to be impacted by a staffing shortage among nurses that leaves employees wondering how to make up for the lack of help.

“Staffing has been difficult post-pandemic. Every day I’m looking at how am I going to staff the floors,” said Sally Piazza, chief nursing officer, Saint Vincent Hospital.

Local nursing program aims to fill nursing shortage

The hospital is now maximizing its efforts to fill the vacant positions.

“We’re constantly recruiting at the schools all the time. We have a very robust next nurse externe program that we run in the summer, and we had over 60 nursing students come this summer. They’re in their sophomore or junior year and then follow a registered nurse and actually do many of the skills,” Piazza added.

Another hospital looking to return to full-staff normalcy is UPMC Hamot, as they add new additions to their facility.

“With the creation of our nursing school and the pipeline of students that will be graduating to help augment the staff that’s already compromised within the hospital and in the meantime, we are also using agency and staffing to help ensure that we have enough qualified competent nurses to take care of our patients,” said Karen Morahan, director of UPMC Jameson School of Nursing, UPMC Hamot.

UPMC Hamot is also looking to make the nursing profession more appealing with incentives for recruitment for anyone who attends their nursing schools beginning next August.

“Once they demonstrate positive performance during the first semester, then the second, third, and fourth semesters of school will have a $7,000 discount,” Morahan added.

Both hospitals said they feel prepared to take on flu season this year with help from other staff members and local staffing agencies.

Comments / 1

Starlyn22
5d ago

you should interview nurses and ask why so many left the profession. also they can have all of the schools they want. no one wants to live here so why would they stay after graduating. I also could give you 10 more reasons your letting these for profits pull the wool over your eyes as an early retired nurse of 30 years. p.s. the system is broken and we have bad enough

Reply
4
 

