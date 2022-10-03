Mickey Howley will join the Natchez leadership community as executive director of the new Downtown Natchez Alliance (DNA) beginning Nov. 1. “It is with great excitement and pleasure that I am able to introduce Natchez to our new DNA executive director, Mickey Howley,” says Michael Pace, president of the DNA Board of Directors. “Mickey has accepted this position, and he is ready to join with our DNA Board, the Mayor, the Aldermen, the County, and everyone involved and invested in Downtown Natchez on this great adventure toward economic prosperity and sustainability for downtown,” says Pace.

