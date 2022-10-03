Read full article on original website
Howley leader tapped to head Downtown Natchez Alliance
Mickey Howley will join the Natchez leadership community as executive director of the new Downtown Natchez Alliance (DNA) beginning Nov. 1. “It is with great excitement and pleasure that I am able to introduce Natchez to our new DNA executive director, Mickey Howley,” says Michael Pace, president of the DNA Board of Directors. “Mickey has accepted this position, and he is ready to join with our DNA Board, the Mayor, the Aldermen, the County, and everyone involved and invested in Downtown Natchez on this great adventure toward economic prosperity and sustainability for downtown,” says Pace.
French ambassador and entourage spend busy day in Natchez
NATCHEZ — The Ambassador of France to the United States, Philippe Etienne, had a full day visiting Natchez Saturday. Etienne and Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson met about a month ago when both attended the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative Conference in St. Louis. Gibson invited Etienne to visit...
Edward Porter Ellis, Jr.
Graveside services for Edward Porter Ellis, Jr., 66, of Natchez who passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital-Belhaven Campus at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS, will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Herman Aldridge officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Latest sign in front of former bordello: ‘Natchez preservation board needs all new people’
NATCHEZ — The latest sign in front of a house that once housed an illegal yet well-known Natchez bordello calls for the removal of all members of the Natchez Preservation Commission and continues to threaten the commission and its chairman with lawsuits. The sign was posted at 416 N....
Betty Jean Neely
ROXIE – Graveside services for Betty Jean Neely, 90, of Natchez, MS, who died Oct. 2, 2022, at Merit Health in Natchez will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Elmo Baptist Church Cemetery Roxie, MS (Jefferson County), burial will take place immediately following under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Sculptor unveils potential designs for U.S. Colored Troops monument
NATCHEZ — Three 12-foot-tall bronze statues stand on a pedestal, adding another two feet to the height. One bronze man is a U.S. Navy sailor who faces the Mississippi River so the sunset will glow upon his face. Another is a U.S. Colored Troops Infantryman, and the third is a U.S. Colored Troops Heavy Artillery soldier.
Daisy Chatman
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Daisy McNeil Chatman, 72, of Natchez, who passed away in Ferriday, LA, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at noon at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez with Rev. James Ray Davis officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.
Richard Turner, Jr.
RIDGECREST – Funeral services for Richard Turner, Jr. “Ismael,” 53, of Stone Mountain, GA formerly of Natchez, MS will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. James Baptist Church, 151 Weeks Circle, Ridgecrest, LA 71334. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will follow at Vidalia Cemetery in Vidalia, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. Pastor Willie White will officiate.
Willie Edward Fleming
NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Willie Edward Fleming, 91, of Natchez, MS, who died Oct. 5, 2022, at Natchez Health and Rehabilitation, will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste...
Natchez falls to Laurel
NATCHEZ — It was another rough showing for the Natchez High School Bulldogs as they were defeated by the Laurel High School Golden Tornadoes 42-14 Friday night at Tom F. Williams Memorial Stadium in MHSAA Region 3-5A action. “It was the same old story,” Natchez High head coach Steven...
At least two people down after hail of bullets fired near Zippy store on MLK
NATCHEZ — Residents in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near the Zippy convenience store have reported hearing multiple shots fired within the last half hour. A source close to the scene said at least two people have been shot. Residents report a heavy police presence in...
Man killed in Natchez motorcycle accident
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on Saturday evening. According to the Natchez Democrat, the accident happened around 8:00 p.m. on John R Junkin Drive near Dairy Queen and Mississippi Auto Direct. Adams County Coroner James Lee said the accident involved a motorcycle and truck resulted in […]
Nicole Marie Mata
RIDGECREST – Funeral services for Nicole Marie Mata, 37, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 502 Ferriday Drive, Ridgecrest, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Vidalia Cemetery in Vidalia; LA. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and again on Saturday from noon to service time.
Crime Reports: Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue. Burglary on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive. Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive. Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street/Minor Street. False alarm on Live Oak Drive. Accident on East Franklin Street. False alarm on U.S. 61 North. Stolen vehicle on Devereux Drive. Threats on...
Rita Jane Rogers Turner
NATCHEZ – Graveside service for Rita Jane Rogers Turner, 80, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. Mrs. Turner was born in Waco, Texas on April 7, 1942, to Harold...
Mississippi man dies in head-on collision Tuesday morning
The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced Tuesday afternoon that it was investigating a fatal crash in Claiborne County. At approximately 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, MHP responded to the crash on U.S. 61 near Port Gibson. A Toyota Camry driven by 64-year-old Isaac P. Colenberg Sr. of Fayette traveled south on U.S. 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Myron Keith Coleman
NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Myron Keith Coleman, 29, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Forest Aid Baptist Church with Rev. Elmo Frye officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery...
Amelia Annette White Young
NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Amelia Annette White Young, 84, of Natchez who died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Natchez will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 08, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Jan and Peter Mills officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Police Chief offers reward for information leading to capture of ‘Tankaman,’ linked to multiple shootings in Ferriday
FERRIDAY, La. — A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a man linked to several shootings in Ferriday, according to a social media post on the Ferriday Police Department’s page. In the post, Police Chief Sam King asks anyone with information to contact...
Lonnie Carl Moore
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Lonnie Carl Moore, 65, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in McComb, will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Southwood Lodge Baptist Church with Pastor Tracy Cusic officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate...
