Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. The lefty-hitting Brennan will take a seat against the Rays' southpaw. Steven Kwan will move over to left field while Owen Miller works as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter. Oscar Gonzalez will start in right field again and bat out of the cleanup spot.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO