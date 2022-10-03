Read full article on original website
Aaron Nola Rises to the Occasion, Propels Phillies to NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Divisional Series as Aaron Nola tosses another gem.
Santiago Espinal in Blue Jays' Saturday lineup for Wild Card Game 2
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Espinal is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. Our models project Espinal for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Brandon Marsh in Phillies' Saturday Wild Card Game 2 lineup
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Marsh is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. Our models project Marsh for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs,...
Cardinals bench Dylan Carlson on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is not starting in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Carlson will take a break after Lars Nootbaar was shifted to center field and Juan Yepez was aligned in right. Per Baseball Savant in four at-bats, Carlson has recorded a...
Isaac Paredes starting Saturday for Tampa Bay in Wild Card Game 2
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Paredes is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. Our models project Paredes for...
Austin Nola in Padres' Wild Card Game 1 lineup on Friday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Friday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Nola for 0.9 hits, 0.3...
Will Brennan starting for Cleveland Saturday in Wild Card Game 2
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Brennan is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Our models project Brennan for...
Taylor Walls sitting for Tampa Bay Saturday afternoon in Wild Card Game 2
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Taylor Walls is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Walls is being replaced at second base by Isaac Paredes versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 466 plate appearances this season, Walls...
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 10/8/22
Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and help give you a starting point when you're building lineups. Be sure to also incorporate our great tools into your research process. Whether you're looking for daily projections, the latest starting lineups and weather, or batting and...
Josh Bell starting for San Diego Friday night in Wild Card Game 1
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Bell is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order vesus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Bell for 1.0...
Will Brennan on Guardians' bench in Wild Card Game 1
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. The lefty-hitting Brennan will take a seat against the Rays' southpaw. Steven Kwan will move over to left field while Owen Miller works as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter. Oscar Gonzalez will start in right field again and bat out of the cleanup spot.
Darin Ruf taking over Mets' designated hitting role in Saturday's Wild Card Game 2 lineup
New York Mets utility-man Darin Ruf is batting eighth in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two lineup against the San Diego Padres. Ruf will start as New York's designated hitter after Dan Vogelbach was benched versus Padres' lefty Blake Snell. numberFire's models project Ruf to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the...
Padres send Wil Myers to bench on Saturday night
San Diego Padres utility-man Wil Myers is not starting in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the New York Mets. Myers will watch from the bench after Brandon Drury was picked as San Diego's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant in four at-bats, Myers has produced a 0.057...
Dan Vogelbach out of Mets' Saturday's Wild Card Game 2 lineup
New York Mets first baseman Dan Vogelbach is not starting in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the San Diego Padres. Vogelbach will sit on the bench after Darin Ruf was chosen as Saturday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant in four at-bats this postseason, Vogelbach has recorded a .120...
