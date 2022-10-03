ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Buccaneers lose former All-Pro

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers–Cole Beasley experiment is officially over. Per NFL Network‘s Mike Garafolo, the former second-team All-Pro has decided to retire from the game of football. Beasley signed with the Buccaneers just a few weeks ago amid a slew of injuries. He joined the team’s practice squad...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy