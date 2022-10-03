The sabotage of gas pipelines were a 'warning shot' from Putin to the West, and should brace for more subterfuge, Russia experts warn

Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014. Photo by Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images

Recent Nord Stream pipeline ruptures were likely acts of Russian sabotage, according to experts.

Andrea Kendall-Taylor, a former senior intelligence officer, told Insider such sabotage is likely to continue.

The more "degraded" Russia's military is, the more likely it is to use non-conventional tools, Kendall-Taylor said.

There's been a lot of finger pointing in the wake of several ecologically damaging gas leaks that abruptly sprang last week in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines running from Russia to Europe.

Western leaders and officials, including President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, have suggested the ruptures were a product of sabotage. Sweden, Denmark, and Germany have all opened investigations into the leaks, which scientists said were likely induced by underwater explosions so large they were detected on the Richter scale. Meanwhile, Moscow baselessly accused the US of being behind the pipeline leaks — an allegation the Biden administration swiftly rejected.

Russia watchers and intelligence experts say the ruptures were probably a product of Russian operations and designed to send a message to the West about Russia's still worrisome capabilities, while warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to order more acts of hybrid warfare as his forces struggle in Ukraine and Western countries continue to support Kyiv.

Former CIA Director John Brennan last Wednesday told CNN that Russia is the "most likely suspect" and the apparent sabotage was meant to "signal to Europe that Russia could reach beyond Ukraine's borders."

"This might be a sign that Russia is intent on doing whatever it believes it needs to do in order to weaken a European resolve," Brennan said, adding, "This just might be the first salvo of some additional things that might be coming toward Europe."

Andrea Kendall-Taylor, a former US senior intelligence officer who led strategic analysis on Russia for the National Intelligence Council from 2015 to 2018, told Insider she believes the leaks were a result of "intentional" sabotage "executed by Russia."

The pipelines, which were not operational when the ruptures occurred and have stopped leaking, are mostly owned by the Russian state-controlled energy company Gazprom. Russia's influence over Europe's energy supply has been a constant point of concern since the Ukraine war began in late February. The EU has been scrambling to find gas supplies for winter as it moves to curb its dependence on Russian energy. The pipeline ruptures caused already sky-high gas prices to go up, and also raised a number of environmental concerns.

Kendall-Taylor said that there were a number of motivations for Russia to carry out sabotage like this, with Moscow looking for an "immediate" way to "increase the pain directly on Europe."

There's also a "broader play, which is Russia signaling to the West that it has a whole suite of non-conventional tools that it can use to be disruptive and to increase the pain so long as the support for Ukraine continues," Kendall-Taylor said, describing these leaks as a "warning shot" from the Kremlin.

"It was a relatively inexpensive way to send a very informative signal to the West. Should we expect these things to continue? Absolutely," Kendall-Taylor added, underscoring that Russia's struggles on the battlefield in Ukraine are directly tied to this.

Danish Defence Command

The more "degraded Russia is in terms of its conventional military, the more it will double down and rely on non-conventional tools," Kendall-Taylor said, which include cyberwarfare, chemical weapons, biological weapons, even tactical nuclear weapons — but also "acts of sabotage like this."

"They don't have many options other than these kind of non-conventional tools. That's where the threat is likely to grow in the coming months and years," Kendall-Taylor said.

With Russia struggling with manpower and equipment issues in Ukraine — and Russian forces losing ground in the face of Ukrainian counteroffensives — there's an evolving debate over whether Putin would get desperate enough to use tactical nuclear weapons in an effort to turn the tide. Kendall-Taylor said that the risks of Russia using such a weapon the near-term are "still low," while adding that Putin's recent decision to annex Ukrainian territory "increased those risks."

Prior to Putin's speech announcing the annexations last week, during which he claimed that "Anglo Saxons" were responsible for the pipeline "blasts," Russian state news was zeroed in on blaming the US for the Nord Stream leaks. "This argument is specious, part of a very well orchestrated international propaganda campaign, but designed to fuel anti-Western, anti-US rhetoric inside Russia and in other regions more suspicious of US agency in the world like India and Africa," Cynthia Hooper, a history professor and Russia expert at the College of the Holy Cross, told Insider.

"These developments, to me, suggest that we are will see two trends going forward: Russia's use of covert forms of escalation which authorities can deny responsibility for and try to blame on Western or specifically US/Ukrainian actors, and an increasingly high level of coordination between military/espionage and propaganda operations," Hooper said.