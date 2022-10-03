Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder, possession of explosives
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Frederick man was sentenced for murder and possession of explosives, Friday. According to a news release, 20-year-old Joshua Eckenrode, was sentenced in Frederick County Circuit Court to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended on one count of first-degree murder and a consecutive 51 year sentence on a multiple count indictment for possession of a destructive device, possession of explosives without a license and related weapon charges.
foxbaltimore.com
Pocket-picking fugitive wanted in robbery, assault| Maryland's Most Wanted
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The US Marshals Service has joined the search for a man accused of robbing and assaulting a woman inside a Baltimore convenience store. It was September 18, 2022. The woman walked into Carroll Motor Fuels on Pulaski Highway to use the ATM. Unaware, investigators say,...
foxbaltimore.com
20-year-old man injured in Morgan State University Homecoming shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 20-year-old man was injured in a shooting on the Morgan State University campus during the Homecoming celebration, Saturday. Police say, at around 10:05 officers were sent to the 4300 block of Hillen Road, for a report of gunfire. Once there, officers found a 20-year-old man...
foxbaltimore.com
14-year-old girl charged after pulling knife inside Thomas Johnson High School cafeteria
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A 14-year-old girl is charged after she allegedly pulled a knife during a fight inside Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Maryland Friday. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, School Resource Officer Deputy 1st Class Dustin Turner saw two girls fighting in the school cafeteria.
foxbaltimore.com
Md. man charged in connection to May fatal shooting in Prince George's County
WASHINGTON (7News) — Prince George's County Police Department charged a man with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in May. The suspect is 25-year-old Marx Carlton Jackson of District Heights, police said. The victim from the May incident was 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville, officials said.
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County veteran officer suspended, charged with DUI, other traffic charges
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County was administratively suspended with pay after driving under the influence. According to police, at about 2:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in a parking lot at 575 East Ordnance Road in Glen Burnie. Once on the scene, officers located...
foxbaltimore.com
Man wanted for assault, outstanding warrants arrested
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man wanted for assault with a handgun, multiple outstanding warrants, in Baltimore City, was arrested Thursday. Maryland State Police partnered with other local and federal law enforcement agencies to arrest the man, identified as 30-year-old Devery Dion Jackson. Maryland State Police and the U.S. Marshals...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot and killed in Howard County Friday night, police say
HOWARD CO (WBFF — A man was shot and killed in Columbia on Friday night, according to Howard County Police Department. Officers were called to the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road at around 8:17 p.m. to a report of a man was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
foxbaltimore.com
Suspicious package found, evacuation in Owings Mills, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A suspicious package was found on the 5000 block of Painters Mill Rd in Owings Mills causing an evacuation of a building, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Police say, at around 7:35 PM the package was found, and "out of an abundance of caution, the...
foxbaltimore.com
Pedestrian killed in Fredrick County crash identified
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Frederick County Police Department identified the victim killed in a pedestrian-involved crash, Friday. According to police, just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, officers responded to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash involving two pedestrians near Hillcrest Drive in Frederick City. A 2022 Kawasaki Ninja...
foxbaltimore.com
47-year-old man injured in east Baltimore shooting Friday evening
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 47-year-old man was injured in a shooting near Latrobe Homes in east Baltimore, Friday night. Police say, at around 9:13 p.m., officers were sent to the 1100 block of Webb Court for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old man who was suffering from...
foxbaltimore.com
Parent arrested, accused of assaulting students at Mervo High School, say officials
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Officials with Baltimore City Schools say a parent was arrested after assaulting students at Mervo High School. Investigators say the assault happened on October 6. School officials say a student was having a conflict with other students and let her parent in through an unauthorized door...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police identify 2 two men killed in separate shootings Wednesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have identified two men who were killed in separate shootings on Wednesday. Police said Garcia Stevenson, 43, was fatally wounded in a triple shooting just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue in West Baltimore's Mosher section. The two other victims -- a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man -- are expected to recover from their injuries.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot during robbery in south Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot last night during a robbery in south Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they responded to the 2500 block of Marbourne Avenue just after 10:15 p.m. on October 6 for a report of a shooting. Officers say they found a...
foxbaltimore.com
Arrest made in Darrion Herring murder at Mall at Prince George's, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An arrest has been made after a 20-year-old Hyattsville man was murdered inside the food court of the Mall at Prince George's back in August, according to Prince George's County police. The U.S. Marshals Task Force has been searching for 33-year-old Stephon Edward...
foxbaltimore.com
MSPAC performed aerial hoist rescue for injured hunter in Ellicott City
Ellicott City, Md. (WBFF) — Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial hoist rescue early Friday morning in Howard County. Police said the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services requested MSPAC at approximately 8 a.m. for a hunter who had fallen 20 to 30 feet from a tree in a remote and wooded area of Cascade Falls Trail.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore 'CCC' gang member handed 20-year sentence for criminal acts
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A member of a known gang in Baltimore was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for a racketeering conspiracy, including multiple murders and attempted murders. 24-year-old Michael Chester, also known as Mikkie, was handed the sentence in relation to his participation and involvement in the...
foxbaltimore.com
Another school fight video surfaces online in Baltimore County School
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new video of another fight posted on social media surfaces and more parents have come to FOX45 News pleading for help,. This time the video is from Perry Hall High School, there's no sound on the recording but it's one of many attacks on caught on camera a Mother shared with FOX45 News. She says her daughter is in the video and has been the victim of repeated beatings by bullies and threats that left them in so much fear she had to withdraw from school.
foxbaltimore.com
Fight outside school briefly puts Perry Hall High on lockdown, police say
PERRY HALL, Md. (WBFF) — Perry Hall High School was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday after police broke up a fight behind the school, Baltimore County police said. Sgt. Gladys Brown, a spokeswoman for the department, said all students have been dismissed from the school safety. She said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
foxbaltimore.com
Woman shot in the leg in northwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a woman was shot in the leg in northwest Baltimore last night. Police say they were called to the 4700 block of Pimlico Road just after 10:45 p.m. When they arrived, they say they found a 32-year-old woman who had been shot....
