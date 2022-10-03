Read full article on original website
Daycare seeking assistance replacing playground covered in shattered glass
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s something all kids look forward to, recess. Getting to go outside and play with friends is the highlight of any kids day. However, for one Fargo daycare center, that highlight was left in the dark after glass was shattered across the rocks in the playground of the Vineyard 2nd Generation daycare. Which is a nonprofit aimed at helping kids with deafness or hardness of hearing. But even after almost a month of cleaning, hidden pieces still remain.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski: city needs facility to support homeless people with mental health issues
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief says some of the homeless people downtown need more than just a place to stay. "'So we've got a homeless population. There is a fair percentage of those people who have significant mental health issues and we don't have a facility for them," said Dave Zibolski.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo motorcyclist undergoing second surgery after crash with dump truck, friends say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man remains in serious condition Thursday after colliding with a dump truck Wednesday evening. Friends of the motorcyclist say this is his second crash he’s been in in less than three months. They say in August, the motorcyclist was hit from behind on 13th Ave. They say the rider has only had the bike he was on in Wednesday’s crash for less than two weeks.
kfgo.com
Recent cleanup along Red River meant to help homeless and keep area clean
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department, with the help of Public Works, cleaned up several homeless camps along the Red River last week. The police department said it is to help people living near the river and keep the area clean. Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt said the homeless population boomed in the downtown area last summer.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Motorcyclist seriously injured in South Fargo crash with dump truck
(Fargo, ND) -- A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash in Fargo involving a dump truck. The crash happened late Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 52nd Avenue South and 53rd Street South, just southeast of Prairie Winds Veterinary Center. The driver of the dump truck was cited for...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman facing charges after threatening police with sharp object, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is facing several charges after police say she threatened them and someone in an apartment with a sharp object. It happened Tuesday evening in the 900 blk. of 42nd St. S. Officers say it took nearly an hour to get Andrea Respectsnothing to come out of the apartment.
kvrr.com
Motorcycle Driver Has Serious Injuries After Crash With Dump Truck on 52nd Ave. South in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The driver of a motorcycle is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a dump truck on 52nd Avenue South in Fargo. Police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. when the dump truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle. The...
thefmextra.com
New shop’s THC-infused seltzers, edibles help customers ‘Unwind’
Theresa Halvorson is emphatic that her new store Unwind is not focusing on stoners looking to get high. “THC beverages and edibles are so much more than that,” she says of the choices in the coolers and cases of her bright, spacious shop in the Riverview Professional Building at 3505 Eighth St. S., one block north of Casey’s.
KNOX News Radio
Beet truck driver injured in GF County rollover
Authorities say a semi driver was injured when his beet truck rolled over this (Wed) morning, three miles southwest of Grand Forks. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Thor Dahl of Houston (TX) was traveling from a field at County Road 6 and South 69th Street around 9:45 AM…heading to the sugar beet pile at Reynolds.
valleynewslive.com
Barnes County man arrested for stealing, vandalizing American flags
BARNES COUNTY, ND (Valley News Live) - The Barnes County Sheriff arrested Timothy Huus-Peterson arrested around 11 PM Tuesday for allegedly taking a U.S. flag from the Barnes County Courthouse grounds. Deputies say he admitted to taking several other U.S. flags from the Courthouse grounds on other occasions and vandalizing them.
kvrr.com
Resolution possible soon for historic Fargo home threatened by demolition for flood protection
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A long-time issue between the city of Fargo and the owners of an historic home may be resolved soon. The home of John and Sherri Stern is on the National Register of Historic Places and was headed for a buyout and demolition by the city to make room for a levee to protect the Belmont neighborhood and the nearby water plant from Red River Flooding.
valleynewslive.com
Kevin Mahoney still missing 29 years later, family asking for public’s help in finding closure
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For nearly three decades a family and detectives have been searching for clues in hopes they would lead to answers in the case of a missing Fargo man last seen leaving a friend’s house in north Fargo on Oct. 2, 1993. For morning...
valleynewslive.com
Veterans return home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Veterans from the Red River Valley were given a heroes welcome at Hector International Airport Tuesday night. They returned just before 9 p.m. from a busy three-day trip to the nation’s capital. The flight was nearly three hours long, and the veterans had...
valleynewslive.com
Bus driver suffered medical emergency prior to crashing bus into river, no charges filed
LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Prosecutors have declined to press charges against a longtime bus driver after health experts say he suffered a medical emergency in the moments leading up to a crash that ended in a river. Officials were dispatched to rural Leonard on Sept. 23 after a...
valleynewslive.com
Community rallies around Fargo man after nearly dying from severe pneumonia
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Adam Kolling, who already has multiple sclerosis, ended up in the emergency room on July 24. There doctors discovered he had a severe case of pneumonia and eventually was put into a medically induced coma. “Scared that we were going to lose him and...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Medical emergency to blame for rural Cass County bus crash, driver not charged
(Leonard, ND) -- No charges are being filed against a longtime bus driver in a crash that left a bus with children on it into the Maple River. Prosecutors say 62-year-old Andy Bunn suffered a medical emergency in the moments that led up to the Enderlin Area School District bus crashing.
valleynewslive.com
Becker County still searching for missing individuals
BECKER COUNTY, MINN (Valley News Live) - October 5 marks eight years since 42-year-old Melissa Eagleshield went missing after visiting a friends home in rural Becker County in 2014. But this isn’t the only missing person from Becker County still not found. On June 17, 1975, 71-year-old Milda McQuillan...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead man crashes motorcycle in Grant County
(Pelican Lake Township, MN) -- A Moorhead man is recovering from his injuries after crashing his motorcycle in Grant County Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 59-year-old Richard Christensen was headed westbound on I-94 around 2 p.m. when he left the roadway and crashed into the median near milepost 72 in Pelican Lake Township.
Hot 97-5
