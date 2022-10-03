Police: Theft suspect knocked cyclist over, stole bike

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince William County are looking for a man they say pushed a cyclist to the ground and stole his bike.

According to police, officers responded to the 7400 block of Barbados Lane in the Manassas area at around 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 30 for a report of a robbery. It was determined that a 55-year-old man was riding his bicycle when he was approached from behind and knocked off his bike.

The man who pushed the cyclist got on his bike and took off. The cyclist ran after the man but stopped when he saw him reach into his pockets. The cyclist sustained minor injuries from being knocked over.

The suspect is described as a tall Black man in his 30’s wearing a black shirt and a backpack. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 702-792-7000 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.