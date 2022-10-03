ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

VNG staged and ready on Eastern Shore, Hampton Roads

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
 5 days ago

EASTERN SHORE, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia National Guard placed teams in position along the coast of Virginia Monday, ready to assist as needed in response to tidal flooding.

There were eight Soldiers on the Eastern Shore and twelve Soldiers in Hampton Roads on standby, along with several tactical trucks capable of high water transportation.

“We are extremely proud of the rapid response of our personnel to get high water transportation capabilities in place where it could be needed, and the VNG will remain on duty as long as possible flooding and high winds are expected. As always, we are very thankful for the continued support of families and employers which is absolutely critical to mission success,” Brig. Gen. James W. Ring, Virginia National Guard director of the joint staff.

Schools close, cities prepare for potentially major tidal flooding

NWS projections initially showed moderate to major tidal flooding expected in these coastal areas. By early afternoon Monday, the high tide dropped considerably, by almost two feet.

VNG Soldiers are often called upon during severe weather events to assist in rescues or food and water distribution. There are also chain saw teams who help clear roads of debris. These debris reductions teams were alerted for possible duty but not activated Monday, according to VNG officials.

The Virginia Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team was also placed on alert, to be used if needed.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QfQGa_0iKXQ2lV00
    Virginia National Guard Soldiers are staged and ready four tactical trucks capable of high water transportation Oct. 3, 2022, in the Eastern Shore area of Virginia. The Soldiers are linked up with local emergency managers and will provide assistance if needed. (Contributed photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R7sbU_0iKXQ2lV00
    Virginia National Guard Soldiers are staged and ready four tactical trucks capable of high water transportation Oct. 3, 2022, in the Eastern Shore area of Virginia. The Soldiers are linked up with local emergency managers and will provide assistance if needed. (Contributed photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zuJ5u_0iKXQ2lV00
    Virginia National Guard Soldiers are staged and ready four tactical trucks capable of high water transportation Oct. 3, 2022, in the Eastern Shore area of Virginia. The Soldiers are linked up with local emergency managers and will provide assistance if needed. (Contributed photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CErdg_0iKXQ2lV00
    Virginia National Guard Soldiers are staged and ready four tactical trucks capable of high water transportation Oct. 3, 2022, in the Eastern Shore area of Virginia. The Soldiers are linked up with local emergency managers and will provide assistance if needed. (Contributed photo)

On Friday, Sept. 30, VNG staged approximately 60 Soldiers and Airmen in the Abingdon, Roanoke, Richmond and Virginia Beach areas for possible severe weather response to Hurricane Ian. Most of those forces stood down Sunday; some were redirected.

