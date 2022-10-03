Burnet High School student arrested after threat made on Snapchat

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — A student was arrested over the weekend after making a threat against Burnet High School, according to the Burnet Consolidated ISD.

The district was made aware on Saturday night of a photo posted to Snapchat of what appeared to be an assault rifle with the caption, “School finna be crazy Monday.”

It was jointly investigated by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office and Burnet Police Department. Investigators contacted the student who made the post and his parents.

Investigators determined the weapon in the post was not a real firearm, and there was not evidence of any threat to any Burnet CISD schools. However, the student was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.

The school board sent a letter to parents and staff Sunday afternoon, notifying them of the threat and arrest.

