14news.com
Day 3 of Ill. murder trial wraps early
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - Testimony continued Wednesday in the murder trial of Brodey Murbarger. He’s accused in the 2014 murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols. Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018. On...
14news.com
Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club President sentenced
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a 2019 indictment, the President of the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to a little more than 16.5 years in federal prison. Court records show Gary Forston pleaded guilty to four counts, including conspiracy to distribute meth, distribution of meth, and two gun possession charges.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond reduced for Salem woman charged with murder of her boyfriend
Judge Mark Stedelin has lowered the bond for 29-year-old Christina Bartley of North Broadway in Salem. She is charged with the April 2021 first-degree murder of her boyfriend Wesley Bivens at the home they shared at the time on Miles Lane southwest of Salem. During a Wednesday morning bond reduction...
wrul.com
Two Sentenced in White County Court Wednesday
Two men have been sentenced in White County Court. State’s Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the cases and tells us his office obtained sentencing for 31 year old Jessie Catchings Wednesday as well as Enfield resident Cale Cheek, 26. Catchings was arrested by White County Sheriff’s authorities in September following a traffic stop. He was driving a stolen vehicle and furnished false information at the time to officers. For the crime, Catchings will serve up to 5 years behind bars along with a year of mandatory supervised release. Cheek, was picked up in March by Sheriff’s authorities on charges of Criminal Trespass to a Residence and Domestic Battery, each class 4 felonies. While he was originally given only probation, a violation of that probation resulted in his sentencing to 5 years behind bars along with 4 years of parole.
wevv.com
Video of Warrick County deputies detaining a teen raising concerns
44News received a video showing the moment Gloria Stepro's 14-year-old son was pushed to the ground being detained. "An officer struck my son three different times," said Stepro. Punching him near the back of his head while the others try to keep him on the ground. "The other officer put...
wjpf.com
Murder trial underway in Wayne County (Ill.)
Jury selection began Monday for a murder trial out of Wayne County, Illinois. Several jurors were seated for the trial of Brodey Murbarger. He was arrested in connection to the death of Megan Nichols, a Fairfield girl who went missing in 2014 at the age of 15. Jury selection was...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man pleads guilty to armed violence charge in Jefferson County Court
A 36-year-old Centralia man has pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court to a Class X charge of armed violence. Anthony J.G. Barnes was released on his own recognizance bond until the December first sentencing hearing where he is expected to receive between a six and 60-year prison term. As part...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman charged with first-degree murder of boyfriend
A 29-year-old Salem woman has been indicted by a Marion County Grand Jury for the first-degree murder of her boyfriend. The indictment became public when Christina Bartley appeared before Judge Mark Stedelin Tuesday afternoon for a first appearance in court. The indictment, as read by the judge, said that on...
wrul.com
Goforth Arrested On Failure To Appear Warrant
Sunday afternoon, Deputy Michael Brown and Officer Drew Grider of the White County Sheriff’s Department went to 601 Schumaker Street in Carmi, and asked a female resident if they could talk with 18 year old Jakob Goforth. They told Goforth there was a warrant out for his arrest and...
southernillinoisnow.com
Employee of Wendy’s in Salem pleads guilty to armed robbery of the restaurant
An employee of the Wendy’s in Salem has entered a partially negotiated plea to a Class X charge of armed robbery of the restaurant last October. As part of the plea, Christina Lewis of Woodard School Road agreed to ask for no less than a 15 year prison term while prosecutors have agreed to ask for no more than a 25 year prison sentence. A pre-sentence investigation will be completed prior to the November 18th sentencing hearing.
wrul.com
Pair Behind Bars on Domestic Battery Charges Following Altercation Wednesday Evening
A Christopher, IL woman and a Carmi man are behind bars following a disagreement that got heated on Sycamore Street Wednesday evening. Carmi Police responded to a report of a fight in progress just after 5:30pm at 802 Sycamore. There, cops found and arrested 34 year old Justin Thorn of Stewart Street as well as 32 year old Brittanie Coryell of Franklin County on charges of domestic battery. Thorn paid his $20 booking fee out of commissary funds, but both remain in custody as of Thursday morning. Online records don’t yet indicate court dates for either of the individuals.
wevv.com
Man shows up at Evansville hospital with gunshot wound
Police are looking for more information in a Tuesday afternoon shooting that happened in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to an area of West Oregon Street near Jacobsville Park just before 1 p.m. Tuesday after multiple 911 callers reported hearing five or six gunshots. Dispatchers...
wevv.com
Evansville man accused of child molestation being held on $100,000 cash bond
An Evansville man is being held on a $100,000 cash bond after being arrested on multiple charges of child molestation, according to court and jail records. Evansville man accused of child molestation being held on $100,000 cash bond. An Evansville man is being held on a $100,000 cash bond after...
wevv.com
Funeral arrangements made for 18-month-old victim in Evansville murder investigation
A young victim in a murder investigation out of Evansville, Indiana, will be laid to rest on Monday. Funeral services for Nyheim Cashton Groves will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, at the Nazarene Missionary Baptist Church in Evansville, according to the young child's obituary. Visitations for...
southernillinoisnow.com
Search warrent update: Centralia man arrested on drug, weapon and theft charges
A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges following the execution of a search warrant on his home early Wednesday morning. David Hopper of South Elm Street is being held for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, armed habitual criminal, armed violence and possession of stolen property.
cilfm.com
Indiana couple faces murder charges
Jefferson County authorities arrested a man and woman from Evansville, Ind., following a fatal shooting in Mt. Vernon this past weekend. 23-year-old Treyaveon Massie and 43-year-old Retha McIntire allegedly shot a man several times at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park, just north of Mt. Vernon. The primary resident of the...
wevv.com
Evansville restaurant owner sentenced for undocumented workers, money laundering
Federal officials say an Evansville restaurant owner and his place of business have been sentenced after previously pleading guilty to transporting and harboring undocumented workers and money laundering. According to the US Department of Justice, 55-year-old Kent Dam, who owns and operates Gracie's Chinese Cuisine in Evansville with his wife,...
wevv.com
Henderson Police: Man facing drug trafficking charges after running from officers
A Henderson, Kentucky man is facing charges of fleeing police and drug trafficking after authorities say he tried to run from officers with meth and marijuana in his possession. The Henderson Police Department says officers were called to the Holiday Motel on South Green Street Monday for individuals who were...
southernillinoisnow.com
Alma man arrested following fight at Marion County Jail
A 37-year-old Alma man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery following a fight with another inmate in his jail cell. Gregory Bryan is accused of knocking the other inmate to the ground resulting in a head injury. The alleged victim of the fight was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment.
ECSD says “an old scam has reared its ugly head”
ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) says an old scam has returned, and the scam involves claims that a loved one has been arrested and needs bail money. ECSD says some people in Edwards County have received calls from someone claiming to be a relative like a grandchild. Deputies say the […]
