ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Universal Orlando adds 2 event dates for Halloween Horror Nights

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MM3Ez_0iKXJZoa00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort has added two dates to Halloween Horror Nights.

The new dates include Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Monday, Oct. 24. Tickets to the event dates will go on sale online on Tuesday.

Universal Orlando announces complete lineup of Halloween Horror Nights events

Tickets are valid for Frequent Fear, Frequent Fear Plus and Ultimate Frequent Fear passholders.

Universal Orlando is also adding extra nights for premier passholders to use their Halloween Horror Nights free-admission benefit, including Oct. 5, 11 or 24.

Halloween Horror Nights run on select nights through Oct. 31.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
wild941.com

Lakeland Woman Who Won $2M Has Been Identified

Carla Davis of Lakeland is now a millionaire. Back in June, Davis purchased a Powerball ticket, matched all 5 numbers but sadly missed the Powerball number. It’s ok though because she still won $2M. Davis went to claim her prize at the Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket was bought at Sunny’s Citgo Mart located in Lakeland. The store will get a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket. I have a question for you. What is the first thing you would buy if you hit the lottery. I would probably pay off my student loans, then buy my mom a house. Of course I would be living with her!
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Local Life#Halloween Horror Nights#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Streaming Video#Universal Orlando Resort#Ultimate Frequent Fear#Nexstar Media Inc
plantcityobserver.com

Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City

City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
PLANT CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
WDBO

Floodwaters continue to rise in Osceola County

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Floodwaters are continuing to rise in Osceola County as water from Orange and Seminole counties flow south following Hurricane Ian. The flow of Central Florida’s complex connected waterway system is contributing to evacuations and additional floods. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Forecasters watching 2 waves in Atlantic for possible tropical development

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water main...
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

WFLA

102K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy