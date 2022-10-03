Universal Orlando adds 2 event dates for Halloween Horror Nights

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort has added two dates to Halloween Horror Nights.

The new dates include Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Monday, Oct. 24. Tickets to the event dates will go on sale online on Tuesday.

Tickets are valid for Frequent Fear, Frequent Fear Plus and Ultimate Frequent Fear passholders.

Universal Orlando is also adding extra nights for premier passholders to use their Halloween Horror Nights free-admission benefit, including Oct. 5, 11 or 24.

Halloween Horror Nights run on select nights through Oct. 31.

