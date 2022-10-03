Read full article on original website
FirstLight is planning a fall drawdown of Lake Zoar
MONROE, CT — FirstLight power company is planning a fall drawdown of Lake Zoar at the Stevenson Dam to conduct its maintenance and inspection activities. The work will begin on Oct. 15. All homeowners are encouraged to remove structures, boatlifts, and docks from Lake Zoar to prevent ice or...
Aquarion: Water main project on Purdy Hill Road starts Oct. 10
MONROE, CT — Aquarion Water Company’s water main replacement project on Purdy Hill Road is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 10. The work, between 165 and 192 Purdy Hill Road, is expected to be completed by the end of December 2022. Final paving, which will be scheduled in...
Think Pink Palooza promotes cancer screenings for early detection
MONROE, CT — Dona Lyn-Wales faithfully went for her annual mammogram, testing negative every time until last year, when she was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer. A few years ago, Robert Primorac was showering, when he felt something in his chest. “I thought, ‘well, guys don’t get breast cancer,'” Primorac recalled.
Photos: Toddlers have a ball at EWML’s Big Truck Day
MONROE, CT — Children enjoyed climbing onto fire engines, public works dump trucks and garbage trucks, and sitting atop tractors and behind the wheel of police vehicles during Big Truck Day in the parking lot behind Edith Wheeler Memorial Library Friday afternoon. Children received free Matchbox cars and took...
Did you hear … ?
MONROE, CT — Edith Wheeler Memorial Library is hosting a Big Truck Day event in the back parking lot on Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children can see, touch and climb inside different types of big trucks and go into the library’s children’s room for crafts.
Scammer uses threats, screaming woman, to scare father out of his money
MONROE, CT — A scam terrified a 67-year-old father into trying to send money to criminals who, he believed, kidnapped his daughter. The man received a telephone call from someone threatening to harm her unless he sent money via Western Union. A woman pretending to be his daughter could be heard screaming in the background.
