Theater & Dance

‘Cinderella’ Star Carrie Hope Fletcher Talks New Role in ‘Caucasian Chalk Circle,’ Being Ghosted by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Carrie Hope Fletcher is one of the leading stars of the British stage, having starred in West End productions of “Les Miserables,” “Heathers the Musical” and, most recently, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cinderella” in which she played Cinders herself. In her spare time, she also writes novels, including her most recent spooky children’s book “The Double Trouble Society.” As she begins her new role as Grusha in the Rose Theatre’s production of Bertolt Brecht’s “Caucasian Chalk Circle,” Fletcher sat down with Variety to discuss the music-infused play, the theater industry at large and what she thought about Andrew Lloyd Webber’s abrupt closure...
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella musical transferring to Broadway less than a year after West End closure

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella musical is transferring to Broadway less than a year after closing in the West End.Opening at London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre in 2021 after lengthy delays due to the pandemic, Lloyd Webber’s modern-day fairytale starred Carrie Hope Fletcher as the titular outcast-turned-princess. The show closed in June.On Monday (3 October), Webber announced that Cinderella would be moving to Broadway in February 2023, now under the name Bad Cinderella.The musical will arrive just as Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, the longest running show on Broadway, shuts after 35 years.On Your Feet star and Dear Evan Hansen...
Watch Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing a Nostalgic "Dreamgirls" Duet

Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph treated fans to a bit of nostalgia on Tuesday when they teamed up for an epic "Dreamgirls" performance. On Sept. 20, the "Abbott Elementary" star's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" aired just a week after her groundbreaking Emmy win, and she stopped by to reflect on her emotional acceptance speech. But, of course, Hudson couldn't pass up the chance to have some "'Dreamgirls' fun."
Selena Gomez Is Working on Rebooting Beloved '90s Movie

Selena Gomez just wrapped up Only Murders in the Building Season 2 at Hulu, and is already working on her next project. According to Deadline, sources say 20th Century is developing a reboot of the 1988 film Working Girl, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack. Gomez is said to be in final negotiations to be a producer on the film, which is being adapted by Ilana Pena. No other details are available at this time, but Deadline noted that the film is likely to premiere on Hulu.
Titanic Star Victor Garber Visits Movie's Off-Broadway Musical Parody Titanique: 'Hilarious'

Victor Garber praised Titanique while posing with cast members including Frankie Grande, who plays him in the show Victor Garber returned to the Titanic on Tuesday! Well... sort of. The actor — who starred in the 1997 Oscar-winning blockbuster — attended Titanique, the laugh-out-loud Off-Broadway hit parody that breathes joyful comedy into the tragic love story of the film by setting it to a score of hits from "My Heart Will Go On" songstress Céline Dion. Of course, anyone who has seen Titanique knows that Garber is...
Naomi Miller is Back!

Naomi Miller’s newest show, “Aging/Shmaging,” is a tribute to performers who don’t let aging slow them down. It opens with “When the Parade Passes By” (Hello, Dolly.) Dolly is going to do everything on her bucket list and so is Naomi!. Among the many...
