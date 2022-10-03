Over many years in show business as a performer, producer and host with the most, Jamie deRoy has made a lot of friends, many of whom have joined her for her long-running live and televised program Jamie deRoy & friends. In this latest edition at Birdland Jazz Club, the friends were performers wholly off the talent charts into the stratosphere. And, as has been the case for some time, the & friends shows benefit the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund).

