Kimberly Akimbo Rush Tix
The critically-lauded new musical, Kimberly Akimbo, will offer a limited number of tickets via digital lottery starting Tuesday, October 11 and in-person rush starting on first preview, Wednesday, October 12. The digital lottery for KIMBERLY AKIMBO can be found at rush.telecharge.com. Entries for digital lottery start at 12:00am, one day...
EO at NYFF60
A whimsical, picaresque adventure told through the viewpoint of a donkey, Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO is a stunning film, visually haunting and poetic. The legendary Polish filmmaker responsible for Moonlighting (1982), which won an Oscar for best screenplay, teases his audience with a nod to another film Au Hasard Balthazar (translated “Balthazar at Random”), also about a donkey, though Robert Bresson’s conceptualization is different.
Naomi Miller is Back!
Naomi Miller’s newest show, “Aging/Shmaging,” is a tribute to performers who don’t let aging slow them down. It opens with “When the Parade Passes By” (Hello, Dolly.) Dolly is going to do everything on her bucket list and so is Naomi!. Among the many...
Jamie deRoy & friends
Over many years in show business as a performer, producer and host with the most, Jamie deRoy has made a lot of friends, many of whom have joined her for her long-running live and televised program Jamie deRoy & friends. In this latest edition at Birdland Jazz Club, the friends were performers wholly off the talent charts into the stratosphere. And, as has been the case for some time, the & friends shows benefit the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund).
