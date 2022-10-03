Read full article on original website
Could Dylan Larkin be traded by Detroit Red Wings?
Will Dylan Larkin be traded by the NHL deadline?Dylan Larkin gives update on contract talks with Detroit Red Wings. Dylan Larkin was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1st Round of the 2014 NHL Draft and if things play out the way he wants them to play out, he will be in Hockeytown for a very long time.
Blackhawks' 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Almost Looks Set
Hawks' Opening Night roster almost looks set originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Not only is the Blackhawks' Opening Night roster for the 2022-23 season starting to take shape, but it actually looks very close to being set. On Tuesday, the Blackhawks assigned forwards David Gust, Cole Guttman, Mike Hardman,...
NHL Rumours: Detroit Red Wings Star Forward Eyes Next Contract
NHL Rumours – Dylan Larkin Contract. Max Bultman of The Athletic looked at what the Red Wings captain’s next deal may be. Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman might use the recent Mathew Barzal extension as a framework for Larkin’s next contract. The Islanders forward inked an eight-year, $73.2 million extension earlier in the week.
Michael Jordan On Which Player He'd Pay $5 To See Play: "I Would Pay To See Scottie Pippen Play. I Think He Is The Ultimate Team Player."
Over the course of the league's history, many iconic duos have been formed. Among them, the Chicago Bulls' duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen is regarded as one of the best ever. Prior to Pippen's arrival to the Bulls, MJ may already be a great individual player, but he...
Longtime Viking Signs with Packers
The Green Bay Packers evidently need more defensive roster depth and chose a former Minnesota Viking for the job on Tuesday. Linebacker Eric Wilson joined the Packers, added to the team’s depth chart just days before Green Bay squares off with the New York Giants in London. Wilson was...
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years
The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
Dylan Larkin Likely First Big 2022-23 Pre-NHL Deadline Trade
According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff , Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings might be the NHL’s first big pre-NHL Trade Deadline deal during the 2022-23 season. Even though most eyes are on a couple of other big names, the Red Wings might be looking to make the league’s first big splash and moving Larkin would certainly qualify.
Jose Abreu’s eye-opening decision for season finale sends White Sox fans into a tizzy
The Chicago White Sox wrap up what was a very disappointing season on Wednesday as they face the Minnesota Twins. Veteran Jose Abreu won’t play either and he was asked why, stating he wanted to see the game from a manager’s perspective, leaving many White Sox fans suspecting that the franchise icon might either move into coaching or leave the South Side.
These Are the Top 10 Rookies to Watch in the 2022-23 NHL Season
These are the top 10 rookies to watch in the 2022-23 NHL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NHL season is about to be in full swing, which means it is time to start keeping watch for the young, new faces – the rookies. Players entering their first...
Jagr discusses hockey future prior to Global Series in home country
PRAGUE -- Looking like an aging rock star, clad in dark jeans and a leather jacket, Jaromir Jagr strolled into O2 Arena here. The all-time NHL great, who owns a team in Kladno, Czech Republic, was there for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which is bringing the NHL to his native country, a chance for the NHL's past to meet the NHL's present.
Jose Abreu has a message for White Sox fans
Jose Abreu told the media on Monday he wants to return for the 2023 season. For the time he's been here, he wants to thank White Sox fans for their support. "I want to thank them for all the support [and] for always having my back," Abreu said through the team's translator. "These were a special nine years and I hope that [there's going to be more]. But until now, it's been very special. And I'm going to be forever grateful for them."
Why Cubs' Contreras ready to answer if Cardinals call
Whatever comes next for Willson Contreras in his All-Star career, he’s ready for every option, any team in free agency and considers this crossroads in his career a “goal” and a “dream coming true” that he has earned. And if anyone believes he hasn’t considered...
Dan Hampton discusses Justin Fields and the possibility of a new stadium for the Chicago Bears
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Will Justin Fields and the Bears’ passing game ever get going this season? And if the Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights is that the right move on their part? Who better to ask than one of the all-time great Chicago Bears Dan Hampton. The former defensive end on the ’85 […]
'New JERSEY Devils hockey': How the original voice of Larry Hirsch put franchise on NHL map
New Jersey Devils fans of a certain age may not remember the name Larry Hirsch, or even identify him from a file photo, but they surely will recall the voice. This NHL season will mark the 40th year since Hirsch’s calls commanded the full attention of tri-state Devils fans tuned to WVNJ (he was later heard on WMCA) radio during the earliest days of a franchise which would evolve into a perennial winner.
Cubs: 4 players on postseason rosters who are a perfect fit
For the second time in as many years, the Chicago Cubs will take in the postseason like the rest of us – from either the seats or home. Despite a strong second-half performance that saw David Ross’ club run off an impressive and unexpected 39-31 mark, the Cubs fell well short of both the division crown and the wild card spots, even with the expanded format.
Indiana Pacers preseason game preview: Pacers take on the Knicks in Madison Square Garden
The Hicks vs Knicks rivalry returns for preseason action.
Draymond Green threw a punch at Jordan Poole during Warriors practice scuffle
We finally know what went down during the skirmish between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at the Golden State Warriors practice this week. A video obtained and released by TMZ showed Green walking over to Poole during practice and putting his body right in front of Poole, who stood a few feet away on the baseline. Poole then pushed Green away, to which Green then lunged and punched at Poole, pinning him against the wall. Members of the Warriors staff rushed in to separate the two before the video ends.
