SkySports
Jess Thirlby asks England to focus on tactical adaptability in second Test against Uganda
The Vitality Roses' three-match series against the She Cranes marks their first outings since a fourth-place finish at the Commonwealth Games this summer. Thirlby has selected a younger squad for this series, before some of their more experienced individuals return for a tour to Australia. The opening Test in Nottingham...
howafrica.com
King Charles III Under Pressure To Return ‘Ark Of Covenant’ Sacred Tablet To Ethiopia
The continent of Africa can boast of being home to several cultural and revered artifacts across the world. Europeans’ sudden interest in the continent which led to the scrambling and partitioning of Africa during the Berlin Conference of 1884, robbed the continent of all these cultural artifacts. The British museum is believed to be home to more than six million artifacts.
Soccer-Brazil extend lead in world rankings, Spain drop below Italy
Oct 6 (Reuters) - In the last change to the FIFA World Rankings before the World Cup starts next month, Brazil increased their lead at the top and Spain dropped below Italy. Brazil, the only team to have competed in every World Cup finals, will go into next month's tournament in Qatar seeking a record-extending sixth crown.
Michael Schumacher’s world title-winning Ferrari to go up for sale
Michael Schumacher’s 2003 world title-winning Ferrari is to go up for sale.The F2003-GA took the German to a fourth consecutive Drivers’ Championship crown in an exceptionally tight season of racing.Schumacher pipped Kimi Raikkonen by just two points in a year that also brought Constructors Championship success for the Italian manufacturers.A sixth overall world title moved Schumacher clear of Juan Manuel Fangio as the most successful F1 driver in history.The F2003-GA was a tweaked version of Ferrari’s 2002 car and featured the initials Gianni Agnelli, the former head of Fiat who passed away in January 2003.Chassis #229 will go up for sale at prominent auction house Sotheby’s on 9 November in fully track-ready condition.Schumacher won five races driving in #229 in 2003, taking victories in Spain, Austria, Canada, Italy and the USA.A race-winning Ferrari from 1998 sold at auction in August for $6,220,000 (£5,552,625). Read More Poignant Netflix film captures the many facets of legendary SchumacherWhat happened to Michael Schumacher and what’s latest health update?Schumacher’s F1 career highlights as Netflix documentary is released
Citrus County Chronicle
AP interview: Brazil coach Tite will stick to attack at WCup
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has so many attacking options for the World Cup that he can hardly fit half of them into his team. He promises to use as many of his forwards as he can in Qatar, though, no matter the opponent.
Portugal loses injured winger Pedro Neto from World Cup plan
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Portugal lost Pedro Neto from its World Cup plans Friday when his club Wolverhampton said the 22-year-old winger needs ankle surgery. Wolves said Neto damaged ligaments in a Premier League game against West Ham last weekend. “Following further evaluation and a specialist opinion this week,...
Athletics-Nageotte, Johnson-Thompson nominated for Fair Play Award
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Olympic pole vault champion Katie Nageotte and Commonwealth Games heptathlon winner Katarina Johnson-Thompson have been named among the nominees for the International Fair Play Committee's Fair Play Award, World Athletics said on Thursday.
howafrica.com
Did You Know That Argentine Tango Was Invented By Enslaved Africans?
The transatlantic slave trade, which lasted for almost four hundred years, left deep marks in all regions where it was adopted, constituting a solid legacy that is perceptible to this day. Thousands of enslaved Africans disembarked in cities such as Buenos Aires, Lima, New York, Rio de Janeiro, Havana, Mexico City, Caracas, Montevideo, Kingstown, and Port-au-Prince among many others and formed, at certain times, the majority of the population in Argentina, Peru, United States, Brazil, Cuba, Jamaica, Venezuela, Uruguay, Jamaica and Haiti.
ESPN
Qatar World Cup: Brazil to be top-ranked team at tournament; England at No. 5, USMNT ranked No. 16
Brazil will go to the World Cup as the top-ranked team after extending their lead over second-place Belgium in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday. They are the only nation to have competed in every World Cup finals and will go into next month's tournament in Qatar seeking a record-extending sixth crown.
MLS・
BBC
Catherine Phiri: Zambian boxer 'to be back' after two-year doping ban
Zambian boxing champion Catherine Phiri has been suspended from all boxing activities for two years after being found to have used a banned substance. The former WBC bantamweight title-holder tested positive for the diuretic furosemide after she was beaten on home soil by Zimbabwe's Kudakwashe Chiwandire in February. Helped by...
BBC
Cumbria v Jamaica: Rugby League World Cup warm-up 'is chance to showcase' game in county
Cumbria play their first representative match for 11 years on Friday when they face Jamaica in a World Cup warm-up game. They hope that the match at Workington Town's Derwent Park (19:45 BST) will be a timely reminder that the county remains a hotbed of rugby league. "This should be...
Antonio Conte's pre-match press conference is cancelled after Tottenham's fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, his close friend of 28 years, suddenly died at the age of 61
Antonio Conte's press conference has been cancelled following the death of Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone. Conte was due to speak to the media on Thursday ahead of Spurs' trip to face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday. The club has called off the press conference after Ventrone,...
Yardbarker
ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic cruises at Astana
No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia breezed to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Chile's Cristian Garin in a first-round match on Wednesday at the Astana Open in Kazakhstan. Djokovic never faced a break point in the 62-minute match and only lost six points on his serve while improving to 3-0 against Garin.
NBC Sports
Lionel Messi says 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be his last
Lionel Messi’s World Cup career will come to an end in Qatar. The 35-year-old Argentinian megastar said on Thursday that the 2022 World Cup will be his last. “This will be my last World Cup – for sure,” he told Sebastián Vignolo. “The decision has been made.”
FIFA・
South Africa wins first ODI against India by 9 runs
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — South Africa earned crucial Super League points as it beat India by nine runs in a rain-hit first ODI on Thursday. Heinrich Klaasen (74 not out) and David Miller (75 not out) scored attacking half-centuries to propel South Africa to 249-4. In reply, India struggled to get going and managed 240-8 despite Sanju Samson’s half-century as South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
