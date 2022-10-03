Baby Girl Found Dumped In South Africa With Note From Mother Saying: “Help Her If You Can But Don’t Judge Me”

Read full article on original website
Suz Henrich
3d ago
When a mother abandoned her baby she is a criminal but what about the babies father he abandoned both the mother and the baby . These men need to own up to their responsibility they are so proud about home many women they have made pregnant but they don’t support not a one.
Citizen Z
3d ago
The mother begged for help and got none. Leave her alone. The baby is well fed and was taken care of. Go after the father for abandoning both of them. I didn't see the father being charged at all or even mentioned 🙄
hello world!!!
3d ago
God bless them both. God bless all others who have gone through similar cases. Life can be hard for some and even harder on others.
