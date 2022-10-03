Read full article on original website
Related
howafrica.com
US Tourist Smashes 2 Ancient Vatican Sculptures After Being Denied Visit With The Pope
An American tourist has been arrested for smashing up two ancient Roman sculptures after being told he couldn’t see Pope Francis at the Vatican. The man in his 50s went on a rampage when he was visiting the Vatican Museums on Wednesday afternoon, October 5. After being told he...
howafrica.com
How Female King Hatshepsut, Others Transformed Egyptian Agriculture By Sailing Dangerous Seas For Plant Exploration
Since early civilization, empires and nations have undertaken perilous journeys in search of new crop plants and animals. With the advent of agriculture, the cultivation of food and rearing of animals replaced the search for new plant species, according to ASHS journal. Documents and studies indicate that another venture that...
howafrica.com
King Charles III Under Pressure To Return ‘Ark Of Covenant’ Sacred Tablet To Ethiopia
The continent of Africa can boast of being home to several cultural and revered artifacts across the world. Europeans’ sudden interest in the continent which led to the scrambling and partitioning of Africa during the Berlin Conference of 1884, robbed the continent of all these cultural artifacts. The British museum is believed to be home to more than six million artifacts.
howafrica.com
A Brief History Of Africa’s Traditional Hairstyles And Their Meaning
In fashion, clothes are not the only accessories that make statements; footwear, jewelry, bag, attitude, and personality also do, but most importantly, the hairstyle. A good fashion statement encompasses all the above and prominence is given to both the attire and the hairstyle because hairstyles communicate something. Over the years,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
howafrica.com
How This Afro-Latino’s Scars Exposed The World To U.S. Brutality In Latin Caribbean
Located south of Guadeloupe and northwest of Martinique, the Caribbean island of the Dominican Republic is known for its luscious rainforests and warm, tropical climate. It is a major tourist destination and home to some of the richest cultural traditions in the world, combining aspects from the Kalinago, French, and English—reflecting the power struggles of the last 500 years that ended with its independence.
20 Specific Questions I Have For Japan, A Country And Culture That I've Fallen In Love With (But Still Don't Quite Fully Understand)
When it comes to Japan, the more I know, the more I love — but the less I understand.
howafrica.com
German Tourist Killed By Gunmen In South Africa
A German tourist was killed Monday in South Africa by gunmen who intercepted his car near the large Kruger Park game reserve, police said, suspecting foul play, the police said in a statement on Monday, October 3. Four German tourists were driving to the Mdluli Safari lodge, a luxury lodge...
howafrica.com
WATCH: Nigerian Teen Invents Robot Using Exoskeleton Remote Control
A17-year-old Nigerian boy has invented a robot that is operated with an exoskeleton remote control. This technology reportedly allows an individual to pass commands to a robot by moving body parts. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Isah Auwal-Barde said that he developed an affection for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
howafrica.com
Uganda’s Museveni Apologises To Kenya, Removes Son As ‘Commander’ After Kenya Invasion Iweets
Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni apologized on Wednesday for a social media tirade by his outspoken son that included a threat to invade Kenya and remarks about the country’s recent elections. The rant on Twitter earlier this week by Museveni’s 48-year-old son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, caused offence in Kenya,...
howafrica.com
UK Still Backs Rwanda Deportations Despite Legal Challenge
Britain’s immigration minister said Tuesday that people who arrive by unauthorized means should not be allowed to claim asylum in the U.K. and she vowed to press on with a contentious plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda. Home Secretary Suella Braverman acknowledged that a...
howafrica.com
Facts About The Yeha Temple, The Oldest Ethiopian Building Built Without Mortar
Yeha is a large Bronze Age archaeological site located about 15 miles (25 km) northeast of the modern town of Adwa in Ethiopia. It is the largest and most impressive archaeological site in the Horn of Africa showing evidence of contact with South Arabia, leading some scholars to describe Yeha and other sites as precursors to the Aksumite civilization.
howafrica.com
The Demerara Slave Rebellion Of 1823 Staged To Demand Better Conditions Of Service And Not Freedom
It was a rebellion not staged to gain their freedom but one to press for good working conditions for the enslaved on the Demerara-Essequibo plantation in present-day Guyana. The protagonists of this rebellion were a cooper on Plantation Success, Jack Gladstone, and his father, Quamina, who was a senior deacon at a church led by English protestant missionary, John Smith.
Comments / 0