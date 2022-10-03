ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

King Charles III Under Pressure To Return ‘Ark Of Covenant’ Sacred Tablet To Ethiopia

The continent of Africa can boast of being home to several cultural and revered artifacts across the world. Europeans’ sudden interest in the continent which led to the scrambling and partitioning of Africa during the Berlin Conference of 1884, robbed the continent of all these cultural artifacts. The British museum is believed to be home to more than six million artifacts.
A Brief History Of Africa’s Traditional Hairstyles And Their Meaning

In fashion, clothes are not the only accessories that make statements; footwear, jewelry, bag, attitude, and personality also do, but most importantly, the hairstyle. A good fashion statement encompasses all the above and prominence is given to both the attire and the hairstyle because hairstyles communicate something. Over the years,...
How This Afro-Latino’s Scars Exposed The World To U.S. Brutality In Latin Caribbean

Located south of Guadeloupe and northwest of Martinique, the Caribbean island of the Dominican Republic is known for its luscious rainforests and warm, tropical climate. It is a major tourist destination and home to some of the richest cultural traditions in the world, combining aspects from the Kalinago, French, and English—reflecting the power struggles of the last 500 years that ended with its independence.
German Tourist Killed By Gunmen In South Africa

A German tourist was killed Monday in South Africa by gunmen who intercepted his car near the large Kruger Park game reserve, police said, suspecting foul play, the police said in a statement on Monday, October 3. Four German tourists were driving to the Mdluli Safari lodge, a luxury lodge...
WATCH: Nigerian Teen Invents Robot Using Exoskeleton Remote Control

A17-year-old Nigerian boy has invented a robot that is operated with an exoskeleton remote control. This technology reportedly allows an individual to pass commands to a robot by moving body parts. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Isah Auwal-Barde said that he developed an affection for...
UK Still Backs Rwanda Deportations Despite Legal Challenge

Britain’s immigration minister said Tuesday that people who arrive by unauthorized means should not be allowed to claim asylum in the U.K. and she vowed to press on with a contentious plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda. Home Secretary Suella Braverman acknowledged that a...
Facts About The Yeha Temple, The Oldest Ethiopian Building Built Without Mortar

Yeha is a large Bronze Age archaeological site located about 15 miles (25 km) northeast of the modern town of Adwa in Ethiopia. It is the largest and most impressive archaeological site in the Horn of Africa showing evidence of contact with South Arabia, leading some scholars to describe Yeha and other sites as precursors to the Aksumite civilization.
The Demerara Slave Rebellion Of 1823 Staged To Demand Better Conditions Of Service And Not Freedom

It was a rebellion not staged to gain their freedom but one to press for good working conditions for the enslaved on the Demerara-Essequibo plantation in present-day Guyana. The protagonists of this rebellion were a cooper on Plantation Success, Jack Gladstone, and his father, Quamina, who was a senior deacon at a church led by English protestant missionary, John Smith.
