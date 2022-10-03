Read full article on original website
King Charles III Under Pressure To Return ‘Ark Of Covenant’ Sacred Tablet To Ethiopia
The continent of Africa can boast of being home to several cultural and revered artifacts across the world. Europeans’ sudden interest in the continent which led to the scrambling and partitioning of Africa during the Berlin Conference of 1884, robbed the continent of all these cultural artifacts. The British museum is believed to be home to more than six million artifacts.
German Tourist Killed By Gunmen In South Africa
A German tourist was killed Monday in South Africa by gunmen who intercepted his car near the large Kruger Park game reserve, police said, suspecting foul play, the police said in a statement on Monday, October 3. Four German tourists were driving to the Mdluli Safari lodge, a luxury lodge...
How Female King Hatshepsut, Others Transformed Egyptian Agriculture By Sailing Dangerous Seas For Plant Exploration
Since early civilization, empires and nations have undertaken perilous journeys in search of new crop plants and animals. With the advent of agriculture, the cultivation of food and rearing of animals replaced the search for new plant species, according to ASHS journal. Documents and studies indicate that another venture that...
Did You Know That Argentine Tango Was Invented By Enslaved Africans?
The transatlantic slave trade, which lasted for almost four hundred years, left deep marks in all regions where it was adopted, constituting a solid legacy that is perceptible to this day. Thousands of enslaved Africans disembarked in cities such as Buenos Aires, Lima, New York, Rio de Janeiro, Havana, Mexico City, Caracas, Montevideo, Kingstown, and Port-au-Prince among many others and formed, at certain times, the majority of the population in Argentina, Peru, United States, Brazil, Cuba, Jamaica, Venezuela, Uruguay, Jamaica and Haiti.
Little Known Fact About Dr. Albert Jose Jones: This Man Helped Open The Ocean To Black Divers
In the 1950s, it was near impossible for African Americans to join a diving club not because they lacked the ability but because they were not allowed to join. If there was an opportunity for an African American to participate in scuba diving, the high costs set by the managers of the sports became a barrier. Saluting the godfather of Black scuba diving who crushed barriers denying African Americans from swimming.
A Brief History Of Africa’s Traditional Hairstyles And Their Meaning
In fashion, clothes are not the only accessories that make statements; footwear, jewelry, bag, attitude, and personality also do, but most importantly, the hairstyle. A good fashion statement encompasses all the above and prominence is given to both the attire and the hairstyle because hairstyles communicate something. Over the years,...
How This Afro-Latino’s Scars Exposed The World To U.S. Brutality In Latin Caribbean
Located south of Guadeloupe and northwest of Martinique, the Caribbean island of the Dominican Republic is known for its luscious rainforests and warm, tropical climate. It is a major tourist destination and home to some of the richest cultural traditions in the world, combining aspects from the Kalinago, French, and English—reflecting the power struggles of the last 500 years that ended with its independence.
Burkina Faso 2024 Vote Still Expected Amid Coup – Junta Leader
Burkina Faso’s new junta leader said Monday that the West African nation will still aim to hold an election by 2024 or even earlier. The power grab by Capt. Ibrahim Traore is the latest setback for the regional bloc known as ECOWAS, which has tried to steer three of its 15 countries back toward democracy after a spate of coups in West Africa over the last two years.
Remembering Yennenga, The Dagomba Warrior Princess Whose Son Founded The Mossi Kingdom Of West Africa
More than 1000 years ago, the Mossi Kingdom in modern-day Burkina Faso did not exist. Its existence came to pass when a princess run away from her home, married and had a son with an elephant hunter. According to legend, Princess Yennenga was the beloved daughter of the Dagomba king,...
Uganda’s Museveni Apologises To Kenya, Removes Son As ‘Commander’ After Kenya Invasion Iweets
Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni apologized on Wednesday for a social media tirade by his outspoken son that included a threat to invade Kenya and remarks about the country’s recent elections. The rant on Twitter earlier this week by Museveni’s 48-year-old son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, caused offence in Kenya,...
UK Still Backs Rwanda Deportations Despite Legal Challenge
Britain’s immigration minister said Tuesday that people who arrive by unauthorized means should not be allowed to claim asylum in the U.K. and she vowed to press on with a contentious plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda. Home Secretary Suella Braverman acknowledged that a...
Facts About The Yeha Temple, The Oldest Ethiopian Building Built Without Mortar
Yeha is a large Bronze Age archaeological site located about 15 miles (25 km) northeast of the modern town of Adwa in Ethiopia. It is the largest and most impressive archaeological site in the Horn of Africa showing evidence of contact with South Arabia, leading some scholars to describe Yeha and other sites as precursors to the Aksumite civilization.
Ethiopia’s President Inaugurates New Archaeological Exhibition
A new permanent exhibition of Ethiopia’s archaeological history was officially inaugurated at the National Museum in Addis Ababa, by President Sahle-Work Zewde on Friday. As one of the oldest countries in Africa, the country’s civilisation dates back thousands of years. People flocked to be the first to see some of the extraordinary artifacts on display, many of which have never been seen in public.
Facts About The Undersea River In The Black Sea
Immense rivers that dwarf the Thames have been found at the bottom of the ocean by British scientists. Like those on land, the submarine waterways carve out channels, tributaries, flood plains, rapids and even waterfalls. One river, discovered underneath the Black Sea, is up to 115ft deep in places and...
At 34, Burkina Faso’s New Junta Chief Is World’s Youngest Leader
Just a week ago, 34-year-old Ibrahim Traore was an unknown, even in his native Burkina Faso. But in the space of a weekend, he catapulted himself from army captain to the world’s youngest leader — an ascent that has stoked hopes but also fears for a poor and chronically troubled country.
The Demerara Slave Rebellion Of 1823 Staged To Demand Better Conditions Of Service And Not Freedom
It was a rebellion not staged to gain their freedom but one to press for good working conditions for the enslaved on the Demerara-Essequibo plantation in present-day Guyana. The protagonists of this rebellion were a cooper on Plantation Success, Jack Gladstone, and his father, Quamina, who was a senior deacon at a church led by English protestant missionary, John Smith.
