In the 1950s, it was near impossible for African Americans to join a diving club not because they lacked the ability but because they were not allowed to join. If there was an opportunity for an African American to participate in scuba diving, the high costs set by the managers of the sports became a barrier. Saluting the godfather of Black scuba diving who crushed barriers denying African Americans from swimming.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO